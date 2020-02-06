Once again AEW has beaten NXT in viewership and key demo ratings however they did fall outside of the top 10 in the ratings. AEW featured one of the hottest feuds and angles thus far in 2020 with Cody and MJF closing the show. The segment saw MJF give Cody 10 lashings for Cody to potentially face MJF at a later date. Not to mention over 900k people watched the show which is an increase over the prior week.NXT continues to stay ranked in the 30's and is unable to close the gap further on AEW. Despite promoting Charlotte Flair to be on the show people did not run and tune into the Wednesday night program. The show continues to be a fine cable product and has plenty of time to grow and gain new viewers. However, you have to wonder begin to wonder if some changes in the roster are needed to help bring star power to the program.

What are your thoughts on the viewership numbers this week?