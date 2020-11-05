Wednesday Night War: AEW vs NXT Viewership and Ratings (11/4/20)

This week's edition of the Wednesday Night War saw the go home show for AEW's Full Gear which takes place THIS SATURDAY and the fallout from last week's NXT Halloween Havoc which saw Johnny Gargano win the NXT North American Championship for the second time.
The ballots have been counted and here are the numbers:
AEW - 717K Ranked 56th
NXT - 610K Ranked 68th
This is down from last week for both promotions:
AEW - 753K Ranked 13th
NXT - 644K Ranked 56th
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!