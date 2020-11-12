Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (11/11/20)

Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (11/11/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night's edition of the Wednesday Night War had a couple of surprises in store. Leon Ruff would defeat Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship and on AEW we saw the return of PAC.

Here are this weeks ratings:

AEW: 764K ranked 17th

NXT: 632K ranked 56th

20201112_161651
20201112_161646
20201112_161651
2
Gallery
2 Images

This is up from last week's shows:

AEW: 717K ranked 56th

NXT: 610 ranked 68th

NXT was headlined this week by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championship. 

AEW was headlined by Penta El Zero M vs Rey Fenix 2

Related Articles

Evening NEws 11.2
WWE News

Evening News 11.12.20 | Lana Chronicle | Tony Khan Chair Shot | Shane Taylor Promotions

Wednesday-Night-War-WWE-NXT-AEW
WWE

Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (

Afternoon NEws 11.2
AEW News

Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV |

20201105_NXTUK_MatchPreviews_TrentSeven_DaveMastiff_FC_Thursday--7f0b487392a9f63af6ef0033b55101c5
WWE

WWE NXT UK Preview (11/12/20)

NXT_11112020CG_00402--204a6c0ec9de89cf898fa5d65320b580
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results (11/11/20)

AM NEws 11.2
WWE News

Morning News 11.12.20 | Leon Ruff Champ | Shaq in AEW | Dark Side News

WNWEvening News
WWE News

Evening News | G.O.D v FTR? | Canon Wulf Is Back | NXT's Incoming Class

Darby Allin Champion
AEW News

5 Dream Matches Now That Darby Allin Is TNT Champion