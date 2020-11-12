Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (

Last night's edition of the Wednesday Night War had a couple of surprises in store. Leon Ruff would defeat Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship and on AEW we saw the return of PAC.

Here are this weeks ratings:

AEW: 764K ranked 17th

NXT: 632K ranked 56th

This is up from last week's shows:

AEW: 717K ranked 56th

NXT: 610 ranked 68th

NXT was headlined this week by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

AEW was headlined by Penta El Zero M vs Rey Fenix 2