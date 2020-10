Last night on AEW was the beginning of the World Title Eliminator Tournament and was the Halloween Havoc Go Home Show for NXT.

Here are this week's viewership and ratings:

AEW averaged a .26 in the 18-34 demo and ranked 13 with 753K viewers

NXT averaged a .16 in the 18-34 demo and ranked 56 with 644K viewers

