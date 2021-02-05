Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.3.21

Last night WWE NXT got Rated R as the 2021 Royal Rumble made his NXT debut and AEW went to the beach as they presented Beach Break.

WWE NXT drew an average of 610k and ranked outside of the top 50 with a ranking of 51 plus a rating of .15

AEW Dynamite drew an average of 844k and ranked third for the night with a rating of .32

NXT was headlined by Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher getting the upset victory over Undisputed Era in the Quarterfinals of the Dusty Classic.

AEW was headlined by The Bullet Club defeating Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC which lead to the AEW debut of KENTA who was out for revenge after what Mox did to him last week.

