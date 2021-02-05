Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.3.21

Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.3.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night WWE NXT got Rated R as the 2021 Royal Rumble made his NXT debut and AEW went to the beach as they presented Beach Break.

WWE NXT drew an average of 610k and ranked outside of the top 50 with a ranking of 51 plus a rating of .15

AEW Dynamite drew an average of 844k and ranked third for the night with a rating of .32

6C06D1BA-7E66-4DC3-BD39-6108C14B5AED
1
Gallery
1 Images

NXT was headlined by Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher getting the upset victory over Undisputed Era in the Quarterfinals of the Dusty Classic.

AEW was headlined by The Bullet Club defeating Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC which lead to the AEW debut of KENTA who was out for revenge after what Mox did to him last week.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

2D17AE3B-12D7-43D5-BC73-430DA2210E29
WWE News

Steve Cutler Released From WWE

5C32FAC3-B4C1-4633-821B-62C33BED46A4
WWE News

Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.3.21

8AD71EC6-345C-4F43-A02B-A41FB6D31070
WWE

WWE NXT UK Preview 2.4.21

Shawn-Spears-Tully-Blanchard-AEW-Dynamite-11-7-19-645x370
AEW News

5 Things That AEW Is Doing Wrong

beachbreak
AEW News

AEW Beach Break Preview

WWE-NXT-2
WWE NXT

5 Things That NXT Is Doing Wrong

3474759B-926C-43E4-A295-00EDFF035D8B
WWE News

Lars Sullivan Released From WWE

43B47DD7-DA59-41D7-B611-A73596ADC562
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21