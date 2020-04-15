Wednesday Night Wrestling Preview

It's Wednesday night and that can only mean one thing... another night of heart racing head to head wrestling action!

Last week saw NXT narrowly defeat AEW in the ratings war, albeit only by 1000 views. One thousand! But either way, a win is a win, and AEW will want to bounce back and remain firmly in the lead at all costs.

Tonight's NXT is a jam packed show to say the least. Finn Balor looks to be on a collision course with the ring general himself WALTER, but first he will have to battle Imperium's Fabian Aichner, at the request of his nefarious leader. The tournament to determine the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion kicks off tonight, with Group A competing to finish top of their respective table and advance to the grand final.

NXT Champion Adam Cole recently took to social media, offering The Velveteen Dream the chance to sit down and have a 'chat' with the champ. Will Dream accept Cole's proposal? Or will he have an entirely different experience planned for tonight?

Last week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal said he had some decisions to make regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles, as Pete Dunne is in the U.K. and unable to join Matt Riddle to defend their titles due to current circumstances.

After conferring with The BroserWeights, Regal reached his decision and tonight we will see Riddle paired with a mystery partner, defending the NXT Tag Team Championships. Will Riddle and his new friend be able to keep gold of the belts? For Riddles sake let's hope they do... an angry Pete Dunne isn't a fun one!

On the AEW side of things we have a huge main event lined up as Jake Hager will challenge for Jon Moxley's AEW Championship in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match.

We will also see the continuation of the TNT Championship Tournament with Lance Archer taking on Colt Cabana in their quarter final match.

Also scheduled for tonight are Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D, Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor, Britt Baker and Shawn Spears both in action and more than likely a continuation of the Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy feud.