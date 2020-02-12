It's Wednesday and you know what that means, another night of head to head wrestling action. 2020 thus far has been the year of AEW, who has dominated the viewership, broken into the top 5 in the rankings multiple times and got a television contract extension.

Dynamite this week will feature two title matches, the number one contender Jon Moxley will be in action and a rematch. Also, the show will have MJF take on Jungle Boy in a singles match. Riho will defend her title against Nyla Rose, this is after Rose sent Riho through a table last week. The tag titles will also be on the line as former champions SCU will be taking on Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Jon Moxley will also be in action taking on Santana after their segment last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The show features quite a few matches we have already seen with Dustin Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara, The tag title match, and we have already seen Nyla Rose and Riho face off for the title before.

NXT has struggled to regain its momentum they once had to conclude 2019 and even had Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair choose the NXT Women's Champion and show up on NXT last week. While they did improve in the rankings last week they have not been able to regain their viewership numbers.

Only one match has been promoted for the show with Angel Garza taking on Lio Rush in a number one contender's match. This again is a match we've already seen on NXT and continues the Wednesday Night theme of rematches. The rest of what is being promoted are segments that will continue angles. Such as Adam Cole and Ciampa, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, finally what's next for the returning Velveteen Dream.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts on Wednesday Night Wrestling this week? Also, how do you feel about the number of rematches that have been announced this week? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.