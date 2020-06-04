Wednesday Night Wrestling Viewership 06-03-20

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

AEW won the night in total viewers and in the key 18-49 demo, but both shows were up. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 715,000 viewers, down from last week’s 731,000 In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.20 rating, up from 0.19 last week.

The episode featured Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals, two NXT TakeOver: In Your House Prime Target videos to hype the NXT Title and NXT Women’s Championship matches.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 730,000 viewers, down from the 827,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.29 rating, down from the 0.32 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured bouts such as AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy, AEW Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, Chris Jericho in action against Colt Cabana, FTR doing an interview, and Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose.