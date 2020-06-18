Wednesday Night Wrestling Viewership 06/17/20

AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT this past Wednesday as both shows were up in viewership by double-digits

Dynamite drew an average viewership of 772,000 up 14% from 677,000 last week. Dynamite came in at No. 8 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts among the 18-49 demographic.

WWE NXT garnered 746,000 viewers, up 11% from 673,000 last week. NXT came in at No. 25 in the 18-49 demo.

The Wednesday Night War has been getting too close for comfort for AEW, which beat WWE NXT by a combined 19,000 viewers in the past two weeks after enjoying margins of victory of well over 400,000 to kick off a dominant 2020.

With NXT hot on AEW’s heels, an advertised appearance by main roster stars Bayley and Sasha Banks boded well for the black and gold brand, which faced otherwise viable competition from AEW in the form of a Tag Team Championship match, a TNT Championship match and Chris Jericho featured in the main event.

Banks and Bayley retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

NXT has received. a steady dose of main roster stars in recent weeks, with Charlotte completing a stint on Wednesday nights as NXT women’s champion, losing the title to Io Shirai at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House. With reports of Vince McMahon now getting involved in NXT, main roster stars on Wednesday nights could continue to be a theme, especially with the brand coming within striking distance of AEW as of late.

