It's Wednesday and you know what that means. Another great night of wrestling from AEW and NXT and two shows that have plenty of buzz surrounding them. Before we jump into what's being rumored and advertised for tonight's shows let's take a look at the viewership thus far in 2020.



AEW Ratings:

1/1/20- 967,000 / .36

1/8/20- 947,000 / .36

1/15/20- 940,000 / .38

1/22/20- 871,000 / .35

1/29/20- 828,000 / .34

2/5/20- 928,000 / .36

2/12/20- 817,000 / .30

2/19/20- 893,000 / .31

2/26/20- 865,000 / .30

Total Viewership Average For 2020: 895,000

As you can see after a hot start to the year AEW ratings have dropped by over 100k total viewers and .06 in the key demo. The show is a top 10 ranked show on average for 2020. You have to hope that after a very well produced and reviewed Revolution show that the show sees a bump in viewership.

NXT Ratings:



1/1/20- 548,000 / .15

1/8/20- 721,000 / .19

1/15/20- 700,000 / .21

1/22/20- 769,000 / .24



1/29/20- 712,000 / .22



2/5/20- 770,000 / .22

2/12/20- 757,000 / .24

2/19/20- 794,000 / .25

2/26/20- 717,000 / .23

Total Average Viewers For 2020: 720,000

NXT has not seen nearly the success it's rival on Wednesday's has seen. Not only has the show failed to top over 800k viewers but the show has seemed to plateau on viewers in the high 700k range. The show has still been a top 25 ranked show on cable on average for 2020 but you have to believe they would like better.

For the first time Jake Hager will be in a match on Dynamite as he will take on QT Marshall. Pac who got a win at Revolution over Orange Cassidy will take on Chuck Taylor. The newly signed Colt Cabana will team with SCU to take on the Dark Order. It's also worth noting many people believe we will either get a major hint or the reveal of the leader of the Dark Order tonight. Two names being rumored heavily are former WWE tag champions Luke Harper or Matt Hardy.

The likely main event of the night will be newly crowned AEW Champion Jon Moxley teaming with Darby Allin to take on the former Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. There is no secret that the both babyfaces have had issues with The Inner Circle and you have to wonder if this does main event if this sets up Jericho for a rematch for his title.



Also worth noting is that Matt Hardy has posted his latest video and he shows the Young Bucks at his compound helping him. It's likely that Matt Hardy has signed a new deal with AEW and that this is the beginning of his Broken Brilliance in AEW. You can see the completely video below:

As announced on WWE show "The Bump" one of the hottest feuds in NXT will kickoff the show tonight inside a steel cage. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai look to keep all outsides away and continue their brilliantly booked feud. Orcan and Burch will take on the Undisputed Era. Also we will find out what is next for the longest running NXT rivalry between Ciampa and Gargano.

The likely main event of the show will see Roddy Strong and Velveteen Dream potentially conclude their feud inside a steel cage. Many believe Dream maybe the next challenger for Adam Cole and what a better way to go in that direction than with a big win over his stablemate Roddy Strong.