It's Wednesday and you know what that means. This week both shows will be able to put on programming without having to worry about a debate on opposite them. Also both shows are putting on major matches to help draw in fans and maintain their current fans.



Last week both shows saw a slight increase in viewership however neither are near the one million mark that both shows would like to get to. Let's take a look at what both show are promoting for tonight.

AEW:

This is the go-home show for the first 2020 PPV for AEW and they have put together a nice card for this weekend. Dynamite tonight has one major matchup and that would be the 30-minute ironman match between third-ranked Pac and fourth-ranked Kenny Omega.



Also advertised for tonight:

Jon Moxley & Chris Jericho weigh-in for Revolution’s AEW championship bout

Jurassic Express versus Inner Circle (6-Man Tag)

Best Friends versus The Butcher & The Blade

NXT:

NXT, on the other hand, is hoping that some well-placed advertisements on Raw this past week promoting Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair will help increase viewers for their show. Charlotte will be in action likely in the main event against Bianca Belair.



Also advertised for tonight:

What's next for Finn Balor?

Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

Dijack vs. Grimes

It should be a great night of action between the two shows. Which show do you feel is the more exciting show?