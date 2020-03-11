Wednesday Wrestling Preview 3-11-20

It's Wednesday and you know what that means, another great night of professional wrestling. Both shows will feature big time tag team matches and hopes that viewership will increase for both shows. Before we look at what's being promoted for each show this week, let's look back at the viewership numbers for each show.

AEW Ratings:

1/1/20- 967,000 / .36

1/8/20- 947,000 / .36

1/15/20- 940,000 / .38

1/22/20- 871,000 / .35

1/29/20- 828,000 / .34

2/5/20- 928,000 / .36

2/12/20- 817,000 / .30

2/19/20- 893,000 / .31

2/26/20- 865,000 / .30

3/4/20- 906,000/.35



Total Viewership Average For 2020: 896,100



AEW saw a nice increase of 41,000 viewers last week with a good majority of those coming directly in the key demo. The show finished as a top five show and that is a sweet spot for Dynamite. I'll say once again if AEW can continue posting these types of numbers and maintain being a top five show on Wednesdays they will have a bright future.

NXT Ratings:



1/1/20- 548,000 / .15

1/8/20- 721,000 / .19

1/15/20- 700,000 / .21

1/22/20- 769,000 / .24

1/29/20- 712,000 / .22

2/5/20- 770,000 / .22

2/12/20- 757,000 / .24

2/19/20- 794,000 / .25

2/26/20- 717,000 / .23

3/2/20- 718,000/ .23



Total Average Viewers For 2020: 720,000



NXT continues to stay in the 700,000 range and in the top 20 range on cable. While these aren't bad numbers compared to other shows on cable and seems to be a very consistent show, WWE would like to see higher numbers.



The likely main event for Dynamite will feature three men that will be featured at the Blood and Guts event next week. Hangman Page will have a mystery partner to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tag team match. Page will have a mystery partner due to an injury Omega suffered at AEW Revolution.



We will also have the debut match of a new faction that was created last week, with the Death Triangle taking on Joey Janela and Private Party. Also we should find out this week who Jake Roberts was referring to in his promo with Cody last week and could reveal the next feud for Cody. Also the rules for the Blood and Guts match will be announced on this show.

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa are one of the longest rivalries going in wrestling right now. We should see how this current chapter will unfold and what's next for the former tag champions. Gargano says he will do things "his way" this Wednesday.



Also on the show are two title matches, Cameron Grimes gets a North American Title Match against Keith Lee. This comes as Grimes has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. Also on the show are the former tag champs Undisputed Era challenging Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the titles. Something else to watch for is what is next for Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole as well as, more qualifying matches for the NXT Takeover: Tampa women's number one contender match. Finally, Rhea Ripley showed up on Raw to confront the Queen, will Charlotte make her way back to Full Sail to respond?

