Wednesday Wrestling Preview 4/22/20: Tournaments Continue

It's Wednesday and you know what that means, another week of NXT and AEW wrestling. The two shows come off another overall low viewership week with NXT receiving more total viewers but AEW having the better key demographic number. NXT extended it's total viewership number from two weeks ago however continues to fail to bring in enough 18-49 year old people to rank in the top 50. I don't see much of a change this week as NXT has a very good main event and AEW is still taped. Let's take a look at what the two shows have promoted for tonight's television broadcasts.



For AEW this week the tournament continues to crowd it's first ever TNT champion. In what is likely to be the main event of the show, Sammy Guevara will take on Darby Allin in the most anticipated match of the first round. These two have some history with each other and are two of the more popular song talents in AEW.



The other tournament match is Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes with Dustin teasing hanging up his boots if he can't defeat Sabian. Orange Cassidy will also be in action against Jimmy Havoc after last weeks events. We also know that Kenny Omega, Wardlow and Brodie Lee will all be in action likely in enhancement matches.

NXT is headlined by a match that was setup last week on the show with Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream. Balor was upset with Dream calling Adam Cole the greatest NXT Champion of all time and it led to the two of them going head to head against each other in what will likely be the main event.



Also advertised for NXT tonight are two Cruiserweight Tournament matches with Kushida vs. Tony Nese and Jake Atlas taking on Drake Maverick. Maverick who was released last week is still in the tournament and will certainly be a sentimental favorite for the viewing audience. Also El Hijo Del Fantasma will make his debut against Jack Gallagher. Finally the Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai feud will continue in a tag match with Nox teaming with Shotzi to take on Kai and Gonzalez.



Which show will you be watching? Make sure to follow the live coverage of both shows here on WrestlingNewsWorld.com and you can follow me on twitter @view_raw.