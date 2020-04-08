It's Wednesday and you know what that means, another awesome night of mid week wrestling. This week NXT is bringing a big time show and AEW kicks off their TNT Title tournament. The viewership on Wednesday night's has fallen quite a bit with AEW falling down closer to NXT who is still posting outside of the top 50 in rankings.

NXT is essentially is a Takeover show tonight with Gargano and Ciampa essentially concluding their feud... at least for now. The two have engaged in one of the deepest and longest stories in NXT history and tonight they have an entire arena to themselves. Not to mention Killer Kross had his last vignette play during the closing segment of NXT when this match became official.

Also on NXT tonight 6 women will compete for the right to challenge the new NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the title. Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox will compete in that match. Also today on WWE's "The Bump" William Regal announced a tournament would take place to crown an interim Cruiserweight Champion. It's possible the competitors could be announced tonight as well as what will happen to Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne regarding their tag titles.

Tonight on AEW the TNT Title Tournament kicks off as Cody and Spears reignite their rivalry in a first round matchup. AEW has also started a bracket competition that must be submitted before the show where you can win a prize pack from AEW. Cody has been stalked by Jake Roberts and Lance Archer for the last couple of weeks however Jake has quarantined himself at this time.

Also tonight Shida takes on Baker as top two ranked competitors attempt to take charge of the number one contender spot of the Women's Championship. Also Kenny Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa instead of Adam Page to take on The Best Friends.



