It's Wednesday and you know what that means, another great night of professional wrestling. Last week's viewership saw AEW retake the lead in viewers and once again rank in the top 25. For the first time this month NXT ranked in the top 50. AEW pulled in over 730,000 viewers and NXT pulled in 665,000 viewers last week. Both shows are promoting stacked cards for tonight, so lets take a look below at what's being advertised.

For AEW they have seen a decline in viewers month over month and have yet to score over 750,000 viewers this month however last week was their highest viewed week this month. The show will likely main event with Cody vs. Darby Allin in the second round of the TNT Title Tournament with the winner going to the finals. In addition the other semi-final match will also take place tonight with Dustin Rhodes taking on Lance Archer. After tonight we will know who is in the finals to crown the first ever TNT Champion, let us know in the comments below, who you believe will be in the finals.



Also tonight, Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havok take on The Best Friends in a no disqualification and no count-out match. The leader of the Dark Order Brodie Lee will be in action against Marko Stunt and we will hear from the AEW Champion for the first time since his title defense over Jake Hager.

Over on the USA Network, NXT will be providing viewers with a championship match and a dream match for some with the NXT Champion Charlotte facing off against Mia Yim. Yim. IO Shirai is next in line for a title shot. Also the North American Championship will be on the line with Keith Lee defending against ongoing rival Damien Priest.

While that is all that is advertised right now, you also have to wonder if we find out more regarding Dexter Lumis. Not to mention it's likely we get Cruiserweight title tournament matchups.