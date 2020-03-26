This weeks AEW and NXT shows featured no live crowd once again and AEW even postponed a major match. AEW had to move their Blood and Guts match and instead decided to feature two of their new signees. Matt Hardy closed the show with Chris Jericho in a promo segment and Brodie Lee who was revealed as the Exalted One had his first match.

The show still put up a near average 2020 number with 819,000 viewers. They ranked in the key demo in 23rd place. This is a drop of over 100,000 viewers however they still had more viewers than NXT.

Speaking of NXT after a no match show the week prior and being unranked, they featured a more normal format to their show. While they did increase to 669,000 viewers they still didn't rank in the top 50 of key demo. It may be due to a lack of promotion for the show and the fact they would have actual matches. You can see the top 50 on cable below: