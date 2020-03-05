This weeks Wednesday Night Wrestling viewership numbers are in and both shows did about what they have done in 2020. AEW saw an increase of almost 5% and once again became a top 5 show. If AEW can continue these numbers and a top 5 ranking in the key demo the show is destined to see many years on television.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AEW Dynamite- 906k viewers (up 4.7%) 0.35 rating, 5th place in demo







As for NXT they saw a very slight increase and was still a top 20 show on cable for the night as you can see below.









WWE NXT

- 718k viewers (up .14%) 0.23 rating, 20th place in demo









Neither show appears to be bringing in new viewers however they both seem to have a fairly loyal following. It's very interesting that AEW after a highly regarded PPV didn't turn out bigger numbers. Also NXT promoted two cage matches and saw a marginal increase. You have to wonder with the new signings for AEW and a potential superstar shakeup in the future if both shows can finally see some true growth for their viewershi



