Wednesday Wrestling Viewership Tracker: AEW Dynamite & NXT Ratings Report 5/20/20
This week's Wednesday Wrestling programming was highlighted by the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing and the feud for the Women's Championship. NXT began their build towards In Your House this week setting up or continuing feuds like Lumis/Dream against the Undisputed Era, IO Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte for the women's title, Gargano and Candice against Lee and Yim and Ciampa challenging Karrion Kross.
AEW closed it's show with a preview of what's expected for the Stadium Stampede this weekend at Double or Nothing. They featured it's women's champion and number one contender, pushed forward the finals of the TNT Title tournament and also saw Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee escalate their feud.
This week's viewership and key demo rating are below:
AEW: 701,000 with a 0.26 in the key demo
NXT: 592,000 0.13 in the key demo
NXT 2020 Viewership Tracker
January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)
*****Monthly Average: 688,200 viewers 0.20 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)
February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 759,500 viewers 0.23 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)
March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 656,500 0.21 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 655,400 viewers 0.18 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 633,500 viewers with a 0.17 18-49 demographic
Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)
January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 910,000 viewers .36 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 875,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 key demographic
March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)
March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)
March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 855,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 697,600 viewers 0.25 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
*****Monthly Average: 693,000 viewers with a 0.26 18-49 demographic