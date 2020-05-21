Wednesday Wrestling Viewership Tracker: AEW Dynamite & NXT Ratings Report 5/20/20

This week's Wednesday Wrestling programming was highlighted by the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing and the feud for the Women's Championship. NXT began their build towards In Your House this week setting up or continuing feuds like Lumis/Dream against the Undisputed Era, IO Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte for the women's title, Gargano and Candice against Lee and Yim and Ciampa challenging Karrion Kross.



AEW closed it's show with a preview of what's expected for the Stadium Stampede this weekend at Double or Nothing. They featured it's women's champion and number one contender, pushed forward the finals of the TNT Title tournament and also saw Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee escalate their feud.



This week's viewership and key demo rating are below:



AEW: 701,000 with a 0.26 in the key demo

NXT: 592,000 0.13 in the key demo

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NXT 2020 Viewership Tracker

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

*****Monthly Average: 688,200 viewers 0.20 18-49 demographic



February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 759,500 viewers 0.23 18-49 demographic



March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 656,500 0.21 18-49 demographic



April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 655,400 viewers 0.18 18-49 demographic



May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 633,500 viewers with a 0.17 18-49 demographic

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 910,000 viewers .36 18-49 demographic



February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 875,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 key demographic



March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 855,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 demographic



April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 697,600 viewers 0.25 18-49 demographic



May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 693,000 viewers with a 0.26 18-49 demographic