It appears that JBL will be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. JBL was with the WWE for over a decade, first on the scene as Justin Hawk Bradshaw. He would then team with Farouq and create the Acolytes. They would team up until Bradshaw would break away and form his most successful gimmick, JBL. A rich Texan who had a famous rivalry with Eddie Guerrero and would be one of the longest-reigning Smackdown World Champions of all time.



This is in addition to the following names:

NWO

Batista

British Bulldog (As first reported here)

Jushin Thunder Liger

The Bella Twins

Only the NWO and Batista have been confirmed by the WWE at this time so stay tuned for more Hall of Fame news.

AEW has seen some backlash on social media this week after Fightful has reported the company pulling Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin from WrestleCon during WrestleMania week. Cody has stated before in an interview he has no desire to run any shows or appearances during WrestleMania week as that "is their thing and would be lame". It is unknown at this time why the two talents were pulled.

WWE has updated the storyline aftermath of Matt Hardy after the brutal attack from Randy Orton. They announced that after receiving treatment at a medical facility he has been released back to his home. Hardy's contract is expiring in just a couple of weeks and it is unknown at this time if he will sign a new WWE deal or go elsewhere. However, if you would like to see some of the options for Hardy you can read this piece here from Chris Deez on his situation.

Matt Hardy also stirred the pot more with his tweet yesterday evening: