So far 2020 has delivered great wrestling shows in aces and tonight should be no different. We saw AEW once again take the viewership lead against an awards show for NXT and tonight both wrestling shows should have the attention of television viewers. The basketball schedule doesn't feature any huge attractions, although it does have it's loyal fan base. Tonight is an opportunity for both AEW and NXT to both pop a great number. Let's take a look at what both show's are promoting for tonight's events.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AEW will look to keep it's momentum from their first 2020 show of the year. The show saw nearly 1m viewers and was said by many to be one of their best, if not their best Dynamite to date. Tonight's show will feature The Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express, Riho vs. Statlander for the Women's Title, Omega and Page vs. Private Party, Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels, The Rhodes Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros and Moxley's decision on if he will join the Inner Circle.



This show features no enhancement matches and upon first viewing is another loaded card for a weekly two hour show. AEW is once again leaning on what they do best by having so many tag matches, however if they are not careful they will fall into having too many that have no reasoning or purpose behind them. I expect the Moxley segment to do very well and the matches to deliver. The one match I'm going to have my eye closely on is Statlander vs. Riho, the ladies have some momentum coming into this one, as both have put on good performances as of late. I want to see if it'll translate one on one and help elevate this struggling women's division.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For NXT they are looking to rebound from dropping to almost 500k viewers after hovering around the 800k mark and consistently beating AEW to conclude 2019 in viewership. NXT is also going tag heavy in their promotion of the show as the Dusty Rhodes classic will begin tonight. The Undisputed Era will be taking on Gallus and Impreium will be taking on The Forgotten sons. Both of these matches also help continue the feud of NXT and NXTUK as we head towards "When World's Collide".

Also NXT has set a number one contender's match for the North American Title, as Keith Lee, Cameron Grimes, Damien Priest and Dijakovic will battle for an upcoming shot at Roddy Strong. NXT has done a great job of setting up these number one contender matches since launching on the USA Network. Not to mention we should understand the direction of Rhea Ripley moving forward and who will be stepping up to challenge for her title.

Which show will you be watching tonight? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.