It's Wednesday and you know what that means, it is time for one of the most anticipated nights of wrestling every week. This week's programming is certainly must-see as we have the continuance of a hot angle over on AEW with Cody having to take ten lashings with a leather strap. On NXT, however, we had a challenge on Raw from Ripley to Charlotte Flair and Charlotte is set to make her decision tonight live on NXT.



From a viewership perspective this year it's been all AEW as they have posted two top-five rankings in 2020 thus far. NXT, on the other hand, has struggled to post a great ranking however has stabilized its total viewership number.



Let's take a look at what else is being promoted by both shows tonight.



As mentioned above the spotlight of tonight's AEW Dynamite program is if Cody taking lashes from a leather strap by MJF. The newly heel Britt Baker will take on Yuka Sakazaki in a women's division match. There is a major 8 man tag team match which will feature The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" page against Butcher, Blade, and The Lucha Bros.



This stems from the ongoing feud between Butcher, Blade, and MJF with the Elite. Finally, the number one contender for the AEW Championship will also be in action tonight taking on Inner Circle member Ortiz.

Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the return of the Queen to Full Sail University. The main attraction for tonight's show on NXT is Charlotte answering the challenge of Rhea Ripley and the potential of the NXT women's title having a spot on WrestleMania this year.

The Undisputed Era is being promoted for tonight's show as well as they vow to get revenge on Ciampa after last week and ahead of NXT Takeover: Portland. The newly crowned Dusty Rhodes Classic winners are also being promoted as what is next for the new tag team. Also, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will come face to face tonight as the Queen looms. Finally, there was a tease of "2-5-20" last week on the show and tonight we find out what that was in regards too.

What are your thoughts on tonight's shows? Do you feel Charlotte will help push NXT over the hump and past AEW this week or is the draw of Cody getting hit with a leather strap from MJF enough to keep their lead? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.