So far AEW has been aces in 2020, with viewership consistency just under 1 million viewers and last week becoming a top 5 show on cable. It isn't a mystery as to why TNT would extend them when looking at these metrics, they come off the Bash at the Beach special with a taped show on the Jericho Cruise. It will be interesting to see if people will flip to the NXT program and just look at the spoilers for AEW. Hopefully, for The Elite brand, it doesn't cause a stop in such positive momentum the company has had.

Here is the card for AEW this week:

AEW Tag Title Match:

SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

Number One Contender Match for the AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley vs. Pac

Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

Joey Janela vs. MJF (with Wardlow)

The WWE gold brand has an opportunity this week to finally reclaim some of their lost viewers to begin the year and pull closer to it's Wednesday night opponent. NXT is in the middle of the Dusty Classic which has already featured some incredible tag team matches, as well as the North American Title, will be on the line tonight. NXT did have a bump in the ratings last week pulling back into the top 30 for cable rankings, however, it did fall short of most people's viewership expectations. With the Royal Rumble, just days away and AEW being on a pre-tape you'll have to wonder if there is a surprise up HHH's sleeve.

Here is the card for NXT this week:

NXT North American Title Match

Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong

Dusty Rhodes Classic Semi-Final

Broserweights vs. Imperium

Dusty Rhodes Classic Semi-Final

Undisputed Era vs. Grizzled Young Vets

WWE.com is also teasing "how will tensions rise ahead of World's Collide"

Which show are you most looking forward to this week? Which show will you believe will win the viewership crown? I'll give the edge to NXT this week and believe they secure 880k viewers and say AEW takes a fall down to 800k due to the taping. Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.