Wednesday Night Wrestling Preview (1/29/20)

Here we are yet again for a Wednesday night of professional wrestling, AEW looks to end January riding the wave of success in 2020. While NXT has set up tonight's show to close out the month on a high note. Last week was the worst viewed AEW to date however it was a taped show where many saw the results ahead of time. NXT, on the other hand, took a step in the right direction and closed the gap to just over 100k viewers Let's see what both shows have lined up for tonight's programming.

NXT: There is a lot of buzz going around the black and gold WWE brand tonight specifically due to a rumor that Charlotte Flair will be challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. This has led to the speculation that Charlotte will be on the show tonight to potentially make that announcement.



Announced by WWE is the Dusty Rhodes Classic finals, featuring The Broserweights and The Grizzled Young Vets. Just as every other match has in this tournament the match should absolutely deliver and be given plenty of time. Also tonight is the first match of an already hot feud between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, figuring out what is next for the new North American Champion Keith Lee, and who will be Adam Cole's challenger at NXT: Portland?



AEW: Jon Moxley is arguably the hottest thing in AEW at the moment and last week became the official number, one contender, for the AEW Championship. AEW is promoting that tonight we will "hear what he has to say" as Moxley with a live microphone is always intriguing.



The rest of the card has The Young Bucks freshly off their missed opportunity to claim gold taking on Butcher, Blade and Bunny. Cody takes on Kip Sabian and an unusual combination of Private Party with Darby Allin against Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and PNP.



Which show are you most looking forward to tonight? Do you believe we will see Charlotte Flair? Who will challenge for the NXT title? What will Jon Moxley have to say? Finally, will The Young Bucks start taking steps to the tag titles? Let me know your thoughts on all this on Twitter @awesomephinatic.