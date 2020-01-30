This has been an absolutely incredible month for AEW, as they got into the top three in the key demo rankings and have beaten NXT every week in viewership. This week was no different mind you, although AEW did lose viewers this week. They managed to have 828,000 viewers this was down about 5% week over week.

NXT also lost viewers and continued to slide in the rankings down to 37th. The show had 712,000 viewers and was down about 7.5% week over week. It appears cable as a whole saw fewer viewers as both shows saw a decrease in viewers however AEW jumped from 7th in the rankings to 3rd.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts on the viewership numbers this week? Let us know on Twitter @WNWNews.