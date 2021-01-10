Weekend News 1.10.21 | Castle is a Free Agent | The New Day Honor Brodie Lee | Cody Says AEW Has Too Much Freedom | KENTA in the US? | LRLR Trademark

Dalton Castle is a Free Agent

Dalton Castle's contract with Ring of Honor has run out. He has been offered a contract to re-sign with ROH, but Castle is going to see what else is out there. Where would you like to see Castle end up?







The New Day: Feel the Power podcast to honor Brodie Lee

Monday's Feel the Power podcast from The New Day will honor the late, great Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper). Here is the official announcement from the WWE.

The tragic passing of Jon "Luke Harper" Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family.



On tomorrow's special episode of The New Day's podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan — Huber's longtime tag team partner — for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever.



Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cody Rhodes says AEW has too much freedom

Cody was recently on Talk is Jericho & the two discussed AEW's 1st year.

Cody says AEW only gets an A

“Somebody asked me, grade it, and of course, as part of the company, you not gonna give it a bad grade, but I said A, and there’s room for an A+ because we know where we need to grow. AEW’s first year, if it was its last year, thank gosh it wasn’t, it’s still been the greatest year of my life. Learned a lot of lessons and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you weren’t popular before, you’re definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space.”

Cody on what AEW can do to improve & having too much freedom

“To me, one of our biggest pros is also our biggest con, no pun intended. We have such freedom. So such freedom, sometimes, means that things are too similar on the same show. Well, this guy’s asking me to join Team FTW. Well, this group, they’re asking if he’ll join in this. So that’s one of those areas where that freedom is fun and pro, they’re not worried about the traditional rules. It’s punk rock, but also, you have to be disciplined so that it doesn’t desensitize the show.”

KENTA in the US?

KENTA wants Jon Moxley & his IWGP US Title. Moxley has not been able to get to Japan. Has KENTA decided to just go to Moxley? This weekend KENTA posted a picture of a dog & it was geolocated Orlando, Florida. The caption of the picture sai "I'm Home".

LeftRightLeftRight Trademark

The WWE has filed a trademark for LeftRightLeftRight. LRLR is a spinoff brand the awesome UpUpDownDown Youtube channel.





The WWE also has filed a trademark on Katrina Cortez, the woman who took a swift kick to the orbital bone in Xia Li's return.