Weekend News 11.15.20 | More On Zelina | RetroMania Release Date | IMPACT Pop-up Shop | WWE Twitch Expansion | Thunder Rosa & More

Hey yo! I hope everybody had a glorious weekend & here are some of the things that went down this weekend in the world of wrestling:

More on Zelina Vega Release

As we all heard on Friday, Zelina Vega was released by the WWE. This came 10 minutes after she tweeted "I believe in unionization". Now this was not THE reason for the release, but played a part in it.



Well; the President of labor union SAG-AFTRA [The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists], Gabrielle Carteris reached out to Zelina in tweet form.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

SAG-AFTRA is the biggest labor union in Hollywood & represents a plethora of people in the entertainment industry.



Zelina went on her Twitch on Friday night to address her fans. She said she was grateful for everything. You can watch that broadcast HERE



WWE & Twitch Expansion

WWE has a job posting that is advertising for what looks to be an expansion into Twitch. The posting is looking for a Graphics Motion Designer to help create graphics that are geared for Twitch.



Impact Wrestling's Turning Point & Announcements

IMPACT Wrestling held it's Turning Point PPV this weekend & it was filled with surprises, title changes & excitement.



IMPACT Wrestling had two titles changes. The Good Brothers were able to put away The North & win the Tag Titles, while Deonna Purrazzo had to go to a dark place to outlast Su Yung & win the Knockouts Title for the second time.



Rich Swann was able to retain against Sami Callahan, Moose kept his TNA World Title via a DQ & Rohit Raju is showing that he may go down in history as the greatest X-Division champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We also saw Eric Young show up with Joe Doering. Young & Doering wrecked both Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake.



FIND AN IN DEPTH RECAP HERE

IMPACT also announced that the brackets for the Women's Knockout Tag Title Tournament.Tenille Dashwood & Alisha Edwards vs Havok & Nevaeh

Tenille Dashwood & Alisha Edwards vs Havok & Nevaeh

Killer Kelly & Renee Michelle vs Jordynne Grace & TBA

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

Semi-Finals: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2

Semi-Finals: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

Finals: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6



In more IMPACT news. As per IMPACTWrestling.com

This Saturday, Sunday and Monday night, join the stars of IMPACT Wrestling for the interactive ShopIMPACT.com Pop-Up Store, streaming live on Facebook!

This will be hosted by The Good Brothers, so that can only mean that it will be great.



For more on this; CLICK HERE.



Thunder Rosa on AEW (again)

It was announced this weekend that Thunder Rosa will be on AEW two times this week. She will be on AEW Dark. Thunder Rosa will take on Lindsay Snow on AEW Dark.

And on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa will be challenging Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's Championship.





RetroMania Wrestling Release Date

Announced earlier today on their twitter, RetroMania Wrestling will be released on February 26th on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

For more on RetroMania Wrestling CLICK HERE

You can also see my interview with the mastermind behind RetroMania Wrestling





