What To Expect In The Firefly FunHouse Match

WrestleMania 36 is just a matter of days away, however this years Showcase Of The Immortals will be one like we've never seen before.



With the announcement that the entirety of this years WrestleMania will be pre-taped, WWE have given themselves a huge opportunity at creating some truly unforgettable moments. We already know about two matches that are taking place outside of a conventional WWE environment - The Undertaker Vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match and John Cena Vs. Bray Wyatt in a Firefly FunHouse match. WWE have a long tradition of these kinds of gimmick matches, and their quality can vary wildly. Wyatt's two previous pre-taped matches are as good an example of this as any.



While we can safely assume that the Boneyard match will be essentially a buried alive match in a graveyard, it's the Firefly FunHouse match which has piqued a lot of peoples interest, myself included.



The auteur sensibilities that Wyatt has developed should serve him well in the Firefly FunHouse match. If he can channel the same level of creativity that he has shown in the vignettes that have aired on WWE TV, he and Cena should be able to steal the show on whichever night of WrestleMania they appear on.



So what can we expect from tbe match? What will the FunHouse have in store for Cena? Join me as i delve into what I think might happen and what I would personally like to see.

Firefly Fun Friends



What good is a party without friends? Bray is almost certain to bring his toys along for some fun and games, and I for one can't want to see how Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig, Abigail The Witch and, most importantly, Ramblin' Rabbit are incorporated.



Since day one, these four characters have played a significant role in shaping the Firefly FunHouse episodes on RAW and SmackDown, so it's hard to imagine them not playing a role in this match. They may be used as a means to distract Cena or even to get inside the mind of Big Match John.



What I'd love to see is a real life manifestation of the characters, whether this be in the form of someone dressed up or perhaps some sort of CGI representation. When Bray Wyatt is involved, there are literally no limits to where his imagination may lead him. Whether it be a part of a physical confrontation or just a niggling presence in tbe background, expect the petrifying puppets to play a big part in the match..

The Two Faces Of Bray



This is another given, considering it is a tactic that Bray has employed on numerous occasions over the last 6 or so months. We can surely expect to see consistent switches from Bray Wyatt to The Fiend throughout the contest to mess with the mind of John Cena. Taking Cena through the journey of The Fiend's birth, right up until the present day, would be a sight to behold for the fans.



The Firefly FunHouse had always been Bray Wyatt's playground. He is the only person that knows all the ins and outs of whatever is in store for Cena. It shouldn't be surprising if we see some supernatural tendencies emitting from the FunHouse.

The Circle of Liiiiiiiiiiiife



This obviously isn't the first time that Bray Wyatt and John Cena will be facing eachother, but it is certainly the first time that Cena will be facing The Fiend. On a recent episode of the Firefly FunHouse, when Wyatt was just about to explain why he picked Cena, Ramblin' Rabbit interrupted him and revealed it himself.



Much lauded by fans as the moment that destroyed Bray's WWE career, ot was six years ago that these Cena well and truly buried Wyatt at WrestleManka 30. This, according to both Bray and Ramblin' Rabbit, sent Wyatt into a downward spiral of failure and negativity in his personal and professional life. It was this defeat that helped to birth The Fiend in the first place, something that Wyatt is quick to remind Cena of.



Wyatt has recently gone on to mention the circle of life and says that no matter how bright your days may be, dark ones are just around the corner. Since the loss to Cena has made such a humongous impact on his life and career, it seems fitting for Wyatt to send Cena through a similar downward spiral.



Throughout the course of the match, I would expect The Fiend to take Cena through a room of his failures in his personal and professional life.

Back Catalogue Of Victims



One of the staples of The Fiend character is the wall within the FunHouse which adorns the portraits of his former victims. The wall is treated as a trophy cabinet of sorts, featuring the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Kane, Daniel Bryan and Jerry Lawler,



I'm almost certain that we will see these former victims appear in some capacity during the match. During the match as Cena is moving from one room to another, The Fiend may vanish out of sight and a legend such as Kane, Foley or Angle may appear for a quick second telling Cena to run away while he still can.



Using legends that have fallen prey to The Fiend would serve to build him up as even more of a threat, essentially putting the locker room on notice. Also, the mind games and trickery would not only confuse Cena but would also result in good television content for the fans. These moments and appearances would've resulted in huge pops from the attending fans, but hopefully WWE still deliver on these moments to take people minds off the situation.

Say Hello To Brays Little Pals



During the very first episode of the Firefly FunHouse, Bray Wyatt made it very clear that he was in his happy place, somewhere that his fireflies could feel safe. He has reiterated this statement many times during the entirety of the FunHouse's existence.



It's clear that Wyatt refers to his followers as fireflies, but who are these followers of his? The set-up of the FunHouse and the TV show presenter persona certainly elude to them being children, and we have seen kids in some episodes. So my best guess would be that Bray wants the children to follow him while he helps to mould them and raise them the 'right' way, in his image.



We have seen Bray use children in the past (what's creepier than a child after all?) to freak out his opponents, so its highly likely that we will see them used to a similar effect here. What could possibly be spookier than the lights coming on in a dark room, revealing Cena surrounded by kids, telling him to let The Fiend in? Not only does this play into The Fiends character but it also lends itself to Cena's image as a role model. Seeing them side with Wyatt would be something he would have never imagined and would be a great way to have him distatcted and doubting himself during the match.



I am beyond excited for this match and it's definitely the one I'm most interested in over the entire WrestleMania weekend. How do you think the Firefly Fun House match will play out? Let us know in the comments section below!



