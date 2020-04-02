Who Could Be The Undertaker's Unholy Trinity?

On the go-home RAW before Wrestlemania 36, Undertaker cut a promo on AJ Styles about their Boneyard Match. If you have not seen the promo yet, go watch it, I'll wait.

In the following article, I am going to break down who I think Undertaker could be talking about when he refers to "The Unholy Trinity".



KANE

It goes without saying that KANE has to be a part of any faction or group involving The Undertaker. The Big Red Machine is synonymous with Taker & if we are saying that an Unholy Trinity are actual wrestlers, then KANE has to be one of these wrestlers.



Aleister Black

Now, I know that Black has a match with Bobby Lashley, but it is wrestling, so anything is possible. Black lives on the dark side, exudes the dark side & could be the one who takes the dark side torch from Taker for years to come.

Demon Balor

When talking about taking the dark side torch from Taker, you cannot forget Demon Balor. There is nobody more darker, mysterios and unknown then Demon Balor. Now, Balor is in NXT, but it is wrestling & it is the Demon Balor.

Abyss

Now, this is where I take the pencil and go really outside of the box. But, let's not forget, this Wrestlemania is in Orlando, Fl, where IMPACT/TNA, AJ Styles & Abyss had many a matches. It would be an interesting way to give a nod to the past & something that nobody would see coming.

Now, that I have gotten the real wrestlers out of the way, let me grab that pencil and go even more outside the box. This match is in a boneyard/graveyard. This match will have special effects. This match will be wonky & an opportunity to do something unique.

Paul Bearer & All incarnations of The Undertaker

In today's day and age, anything is possible. In wrestling, anything is possible. So based on that, what if the "Unholy Trinity" is all the different incarnations of The Undertaker (Old School Taker, American Bad Ass, Big Evil). You could even have an appearance of Paul Bearer as some sort type of a Force Ghost.

Wrestlemania 36

SATURDAY, APR 4 | 7 PM/4 PM

WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER, ORLANDO, FLA