Who is New WWE President Nick Khan?

The WWE made a massive hiring announcement today, except it wasn't a former champion, Hall of Famer or purchase of another company, it was hiring a new President. The WWE announced today the hiring of Nick Khan. Khan is a extremely well respected sports agent who has represented some of the biggest names in sports.

He started with mega agency CAA back in 2012 and his list of clients is extensive. The list consists of Kirk Herbstreit, Mike Greenberg, Adam Schefter, Colin Cowherd, Max Kellerman, Joe Tessitore, Rachel Nichols, Tom Rinaldi, Charissa Thompson, and Outkick founder Clay Travis. He also represented the SEC of the NCAA and Top Rank Boxing.

See what some clients of his clients have to say:

Khan also negotiated the current WWE TV rights deals. He would help WWE capitalize on TV money nearly tripling their TV rights revenue with the USA Network and FOX. The Big Lead did a list of the top 75 most powerful people in sports media business, where he was ranked eighth you can see the full article here. His extensive relationships with sports media professionals and networks could be an incredible asset for WWE.

WWE right now has seen a decline in monthly average viewers from pre-pandemic to today. He will report directly to Vince McMahon in his role with the company. Khan made a statement to Yahoo after the announcement “It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.” You can read the full article here.

While it's unclear what his vision is for the company, it's clear WWE hired someone with a great track record. Not only in helping WWE secure massive deals in the past but in negotiating other TV and streaming deals for other companies. His relationships, past accomplishments and work ethic should prove this to be a home run hire for WWE.

You can read the full presser that we reported from wwe.com here.