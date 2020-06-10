Who should answer the TNT Championship Open Challenge?

After adding the TNT Championship to the list of accomplishments one can achieve in AEW then hearing Cody adding the stipulation that he will be defending that particular championship every week on Dynamite got this writer thinking, who would I like to see Cody defend that championship against in a Dynamite Main Event?



Here Is a list of 5 potential challengers for the newly crowned TNT Champion Cody:

Honorable Mentions:

Brian Cage - Who can stop the path of Cage? Cage vs Cody would definitely be a fun match up to add to any episode of Dynamite.

Trent - The standout performer in this writers opinion of the Best Friends Tag Team would benefit from going toe to toe with Cody in a high profile match up.

Scorpio Sky - Having already proved he can hang with the upper echelon of AEW, Scorpio Sky is another who would benefit from a high profile main event against Cody.

Shawn Spears - Having faced Cody at All Out 2019 in what was a better match than a lot of people give it credit for, I firmly believe the TNT Championship was made for someone like Shawn Spears & as such would make a credible challenger for Cody as well as a dark horse for a Dynamite title change nobody saw coming.

5. MJF

This is an obvious one due to the rich history between the arrogant MJF & the king of the Nightmare Family Cody. Not only is MJF the Number 1 ranked wrestler in Mens competition in AEW but he also holds a win over Cody at Revolution, however I think MJF is aiming higher than the TNT Championship as we head towards All Out.

4. Sammy Guevara

While Sammy G might seem like an oddball choice to most it is a potential match that would have me genuinely excited. These 2 meet in the first ever Dynamite match back in October, 2019 in what was a quality piece of pro wrestling. Since then Sammy has joined the Inner Circle & under the tutelage of “Le’ Champion” Chris Jericho has only gotten better, he even came within a whisker of defeating Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

3. Kenny Omega

Although I have seen these 2 gentleman fight numerous times, even over the IWGP Heavyweight Championship that was a couple of years back. In that time Kenny has had arguably the greatest wrestling match of all time in Japan against Okada & Cody has also gotten better in that time not to mention become the face of AEW. Giving these 2 men the last 30-40 minutes of an episode of Dynamite battling it out for the TNT Championship would certainly have a lot of viewers interest peaked.

2. Mr Brodie Lee

The Dark Order is growing in numbers seemingly by the week especially since the arrival of The Exalted One however one thing has evaded the group in the year AEW has existed & that is championship gold. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson are yet to challenge for the Tag Team Championships (granted they have spent large portion of 2020 stuck in Canada) but Mr Brodie Lee also came up short against Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing which is why he would make a perfect foil for Cody’s TNT Championship. Frustrated at his Dark Order not being able to win the big one he could challenge the king of the Nightmare Family to try pry the championship Cody so richly cherishes from his hands even if that by some dubious tactics by the followers.

1. PAC

The bastard is one of the most intense & talented wrestlers on AEW’s roster, he is also a man who would strike a touch of fear down Cody’s spine. Having chalked up wins over Hangman Page & Kenny Omega over the past year he is the perfect person to answer the open challenge of Cody’s. Currently unable to leave the UK due to the current happenings of the world, PAC would be biding his time in anticipation of a return to AEW to come forward alongside his triángulo de la muerte (Death Triangle) buddies the Lucha Bros & claim championship gold.

