Who Should Challenge The Way For The NXT Women's Tag Team Titles?

Last week, NXT made the right decision and gave Candice LeRae her first championship in WWE, making her and her partner, Indi Hartwell, the third team to hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. The match itself was fantastic and once again proved just how great LeRae is in Street Fights.

The NXT Women's Tag Team scene is one of the most exciting parts of the already fantastic division, and having LeRae and Hartwell at the top is a fantastic way to set up some incredible matches.

The Way is now 3/4th covered in gold but, that does put a target on their backs. So let's take a look at some of the teams that need to challenge LeRae and Hartwell for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

5. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Carter and Catanzaro are one of the longer-running women's tag teams on NXT and that does mean something considering the two have been featured in tag matches long before there were even titles for the division.

However, Carter and Catanzaro haven't really been able to establish themselves as real contenders in the division, yet. If they do challenge The Way is see it really as an opportunity to advance their feud with another team on this list.

This team did have a pretty solid showing in the women's dusty cup, so I don't think that a championship run in the future is totally out of the question. But it will still take quite the push for them to get to real contender status.

4. Xia Li and Mei Ying

Only time will tell when we get to actually see Mei Ying in the ring for the first time on NXT, but when she does make her real in-ring debut she and Xia Li will make an excellent addition to the women's tag division.

We still don't know a lot about the group known as Tian Sha, but we do know that Xia Li is talented in the ring and that we should all be looking forward to Mei Ling's (FKA Karen Q) return to the ring.

There is also a part of me that could see this team having a solid run without Ling ever setting foot in the ring, which would definitely be interesting, but it doesn't instill confidence that they will be rocking the belts anytime soon.

3. The Robert Stone Brand

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships might be the kind of prize that sets up The Robert Stone Brand for its first major success.

The pairing of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea has yet to really breakthrough past the comedy gimmick of their manager, but these titles are perfect for building legitimate stars.

The Robert Stone Brand in general needs a big win, so a push for the team to make them legitimate title contenders could set the team up for a major expansion in the coming months. Stone is a lot of fun to watch as a manager and any chance to break up the nonstop intensity of NXT is always welcome.

2. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

The team of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon is one that has really grown on me since they started teaming together.

The former NXT Women's Tag Champs are an entertaining team that really has become one of the pillars of this new division. While many fans have an aversion to seeing automatic rematches, the matchup between The Way and these two is money and most fans are willing to watch it as many times as we are given it.

This team along with our champions and the team I've picked for number one are the kinds of teams that benefit the most from this new tag division. This division allows women who might not be in singles title contention to shine in ways that didn't exist before. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon are definitely going to have some fantastic singles matches in the future, but for now it is nice to have them showing off in a division built around them.

1. Zoey Stark and Sarray

These two singles competitors are posed to make a big splash in the Women's tag team scene. Zoey Stark and Sarray are a match made in heaven to be the division's new top pure babyfaces.

Stark has already made quite the impression during her short time on NXT and Sarray is being promoted based on her fantastic resume outside of WWE. Putting them up against the women's division's most relevant heel team is a story ripe for the picking.

I predict that not only will Sarray and Stark challenge LeRae and Hartwell for the belts, but they will also likely be the team to take the belts off of them.

So there are 5 teams that should challenge the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for the belts. Did I miss anyone? Let me know by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer!

