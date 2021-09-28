Who Should Hold Each Title On NXT?

So here's the deal. Just because you are the champion doesn't mean that you are actually the best person for that job. Sometimes the person waiting in the wings is the best fit for your spot on the roster. Whether or not that person will ever actually hold that title is a totally different story.

Currently, on NXT, we have the NXT Championship, NXT Women's Championship, The North American Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. For the purposes of this article, we will be excluding the NXT UK Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship (I'll let someone more qualified to speak to that brand write that article.) So let's look at who really should be holding all the gold in NXT.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong

He won the title off of Kushida last week and that was the right choice. Diamond Mine has the potential to be the next big thing on NXT and putting the purple strap on their leader is a great way to begin to build momentum.

Strong can use this title to start to distance himself from The Undisputed Era and rebuild his career as a star on his own. He is also one of NXT's guaranteed workhorses and if the goal is to elevate the division putting a guy like that at the top is a perfect move.

Roddy has a long way to go and his ride is not over yet, but he is in a great spot and the division is better because of it.

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction

I get why this may seem like an out-there choice, but hear me out.

Yes, Toxic Attraction is a very new team. Yes, Mandy Rose still feels out of place on NXT. But none of that changes the fact that we need to see a change in the division quickly.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are great, but their run has been pitiful, and part of that can be attributed to the fact that they have more tension with each other than they do against any other team. Putting a heel team like Toxic Attraction at the top of the division will create a final boss that other teams will have to overcome.

Originally that team would've been The Way, but seeing as Candice LeRae is out for the foreseeable future due to her pregnancy, we'll need another team to take that spot.

Toxic Attraction has a lot of potential and strapping the rocket to the group could be exactly what they and the entire division need.

NXT North American Championship: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

If you didn't know, now you know. Scott is killing it as the NXT North American Championship. His current feud with Santos Escobar (who could also go in this same spot) has not only elevated the two of them, it has brought their respective groups into much watch status on NXT TV.

Swerve felt lost for a bit late last year, but Hit Row has helped turn a good wrestler into an amazing character. Give me more of him every week. Regardless of who wins out in this current storyline, I am excited to see who steps up next and what they are able to do.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Hit Row

I'm gonna be honest here, I have no clue how to really fix the NXT Tag Team Division. MSK have been champions for what feels like forever, and they haven't had a legit feud in a good minute.

I say let's at least put the belts on a group I find exciting right now, and give them to Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis. Hit Row is certified platinum, and I'd love to see them fulfill their own golden prophecy like The Undisputed Era did.

I don't have much else to say about this one. MSK is great in the ring, but they have lost their shine as babyface champs with no challengers. Not their fault really, but it is time to move on.

NXT Women's Championship: Kay Lee Ray

I am not an avid watcher of NXT UK, so I wasn't super familiar with Ray's work in WWE prior to her joining the "main" NXT roster. So far she has impressed me in multiple ways.

Her in-ring style is brutal in a way that brings something entirely new to the roster, her skills on the mic are solid, and she has an intensity that could set up the division for the next generation to take over (which is the clear plan for NXT 2.0).

Raquel Gonzalez is very solid as the current champion, but she has improved so much over the last year that I would much rather see her on SmackDown or Raw leading the main roster and giving room for someone to be the role model for the developmental brand.

Franky Monet could also do well in this spot but as of writing this she has yet to face a challenge that has proved where she really stands in compression to this roster, whereas Ray is a proven commodity.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker

Call me a mark, call it hot-shotting, call it whatever you want, but Bron Breakker should be NXT Champion.

This guy has impressed me more in the last two weeks than Karrion Kross did in his first two months on NXT. Breakker is clearly the leader of this next generation and his inevitable clash with current champion Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most exciting stories to me in wrestling right now.

The crazy thing to me is how Breakker has already proven himself in just two matches, and neither of those were low-stakes squash matches. Bron Breakker has shown his power in matches with guys that all should be in contention for the title.

In just two weeks, Bron Breakker has become a homegrown star for the WWE and that is exactly what they are looking for on NXT 2.0! Put the belt on him quickly and lets see what he can do!

