Who Should Win At The Great American Bash 2021?

NXT has extended Independence Day to July 6th this year as we will be celebrating America with another edition of the Great American Bash! The card this year is absolutely stacked with matches up and down the card that could greatly impact NXT for the rest of the year. Another great thing about this event is that NXT has great options regardless of who wins in each match up meaning that fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see who will walk out of the Capitol Wrestling Center with their head held high.

So let's go ahead and take a look at the card and see who should win at NXT's The Great American Bash 2021!

Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly II

O'Reilly and Cole tore the house down with their unsanctioned match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with O'Reilly defeating his former friend. Of course that never really is the end of it in professional wrestling. After both failed to capture the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House, the two former Undisputed Era members have set their sights on each other once again.

When they first faced off back in April I thought there was a chance that we would not get another match but now that we have O'Reilly vs Cole on the card again that changes a lot of things. The biggest thing here is that we all know that this sequel will turn into a trilogy. I predict that we will be seeing Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly face off again with them being the captains of opposing teams at WarGames later this year. So expect Adam Cole to go over this week and with a potential injury to O'Reilly to push the third match to the latter part of 2021.

The Way vs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

Listen it is no secret to anyone who regularly reads my articles that I am a huge mark for Candice LeRae. She is one of the most underappreciated talents in wrestling right now and there is no reason she shouldn't be a multi-time champion already. That being said I believe that the right choice here is for Zoey Stark and Io Shirai to take the tag belts off of The Way.

Zoey Stark continues to impress me every time she steps into the ring and the potential story arc of her and Io either learning to be friends or ultimately falling apart is a lot more interesting than any odd couple tag pairings we have had in WWE recently. Ultimately the tag titles will end up serving as a reason for Stark and Shirai to develop together while The Way doesn't need the titles to give them purpose.

I also expect Candice and Indi to start moving towards being babyfaces in the same way that Johnny Gargano has been the last few weeks, which gives Candice an awesome opportunity to set her sights on the top women's prize in NXT. Shirai and Stark will be able to be the tentpole for the women's tag division and hopefully give some space to the crowded main title scene on NXT.

MSK vs Ciampa and Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championships

This one is a bit of a toss-up for me because I don't really know if either team needs the belts in order to be relevant. Ciampa and Thatcher have come a long way since the fight pit and it would be nice to see them reach the top of the mountain, but it doesn't really feel MSK is the team for them to take it off of. MSK on the other hand is probably ready to lose the belts as NXT fans really haven't gotten to know this team outside of the championship picture yet.

Taking all of the contexts into consideration I am going to say that MSK needs to retain at the Great American Bash, but that they need to lose the belts to either Legado Del Fantasma or Grizzled Young Veterans soon. Ciampa and Thatcher beating either LDF or GYV for the belts is the more complete story. So let's see MSK sneak out one more victory before dropping the titles later this summer.

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight for the Million Dollar Championship

I am going to be honest, this storyline is one of my favorites in wrestling right now. Cameron Grims and LA Knight are both working at the top of their games right now, and the story has been captivating.

The big stipulation for this match is that if Grimes loses the match he will have to be Knight's butler and while this seems perfect opportunity to humiliate Grimes once again, I am going to go ahead and say that Grimes will have his hand raised at the end of this match. LA Knight is fantastic and his turn on The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase was a classic moment, he really has served his purpose in this storyline. It is time for Grimes to hold up the most expensive belt in wrestling and take on DiBiase as his manager and mentor, while Knight moves on and goes after another title in earnest.

Honestly, both of these men seem destined for Raw or SmackDown sooner rather than later so sticking Grimes as the butler feels like extra baggage that would block their potential upward mobility.

So there you have it all four matches on the card for NXT's The Great American Bash 2021 and who should win them. Do you agree? Am I in the pocket of Billionaire Grimes? Let me know by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer!

