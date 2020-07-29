Who Should Win The North American Championship at NXT Takeover XXX?

In 2018 the North American Championship was introduced to the fans of NXT. This title has been held by many respectable wrestlers since it debuted. Only a few days ago we learned that Keith Lee would be dropping the North American Championship to give other superstars a chance at the gold while he focuses on defending the NXT Championship. William Regal then announced a series of matches that will determine who faces off in a ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX for the North American Championship. The matches leading up to this match will be a great way to showcase newer guys.

These matchups leading to Takeover is a huge opportunity to put guys in the ring that can make magic happen together. We already saw proof of this last Wednesday night when Reed, Gargano, and Strong stepped into the ring and put on a killer matchup. I enjoyed that they let Reed pick up the victory because he was the underdog in people's minds. There is still a chance for Strong or Gargano to earn their way into the match. I would love for this ladder match to be built around new and fresh stars with one big name sticking out.

I think that NXT has some of the most promising future stars. I would love to see guys like Dexter Lumis or Cameron Grimes get a chance to shine in this ladder match. We already see that they want to put fresh new stars in this matchup by the inclusion of Bronson Reed. Tonight on NXT there will be another qualifying matchup between Lumis, Balor, and Thatcher.

This match will lead to my pick of the big name that will be involved in this ladder match. I believe that Finn Balor will win this triple threat match and will move on to the ladder match at Takeover XXX. Now I would like to predict the last three participants in the ladder match and the winner. I think a strong prediction for a spot would be Dexter Lumis. I think that he will lose the triple threat tonight but will find a twisted way to get into the ladder match. My next prediction for a spot is Cameron Grimes because he needs a match to put him in the spotlight. My last prediction is Damian Priest another guy who needs a big matchup to push him into the spotlight. These five guys will put on a classic and will be a highlight of the night.

The final question to be answered is who should win the North American championship ladder match? No matter what other three guys are added to the match there is only one answer to keep the interest going for the title and the NXT brand.

Finn Balor is my pick to win the North American Championship and I think is the best and safest pick to win. Finn Balor is a talent that never disappoints. Balor gives it his all in any segment or match he is in. After AEW dominated the viewership last week I think putting a title on Balor who has had his spotlight on the main roster is a smart business decision. Balor is a top tier talent that deserves to hold a title.

I think having Balor on NXT each week will increase viewership. It gives viewers another reason to watch the better wrestling show every Wednesday. Balor and Kross as your top two guys in the NXT brand is nothing but money. If I had the pencil as the standing streamer says I would have Karrion Kross and Finn Balor leave NXT Takeover XXX as your champions.

Who do you think will walk out of NXT Takeover XXX the new North American champion? Tweet me your predictions @CEODROD on Twitter!

