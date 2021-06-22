I know, I know, I am starting off on the wrong foot here just by titling this article why Samoa Joe shouldn't wrestle in NXT, but if you've already made it this far you might as well hear me out.

Samoa Joe is an incredible wrestler whose career before WWE is just as good if not better than anything he has done since signing with the biggest name in sports entertainment. He is a massive ball of charisma with promo skills on par with the greatest to ever step into the ring. People love Joe because he feels legitimate in every single way.

Joe had an incredible run on NXT back when he first signed with the WWE and his time on the main roster was cut short when an injury kept him from competing and eventually moved him to the commentary desk until hs untimely release from the company. His time on the main roster left a lot to be desired and a lot of fans are hoping that Joe can recapture the glory with a new run on NXT. But let's take a look at why this might not be what we actually want to see.

1. The Enforcer Role Is Great

Joe's newest role as NXT General Manager William Regal's enforcer is a perfect role for where Joe left off with WWE. We saw glimpses of this character development last Summer when Joe stood up to Seth Rollins on behalf of the Mysterio family.

Like I said earlier, part of the appeal of Samoa Joe is his legitimacy, and that legitimacy is why this enforcer role works so well. I think lots of fans are missing the forest for the trees here when they want to see Joe fast-tracked back into the ring to take on Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. There is a golden opportunity to see something new happen here that totally changes the landscape of NXT and it only works because Samoa Joe is perfect for this role.

We are only one week into this new run and the possibilities are nearly endless. Fans need to take a step back and enjoy the ride. Because we are going to get some memorable moments from Joe soon.

2. The Ceiling On NXT Is Pretty Low For Joe

Only four men have ever held the NXT Championship on more than one occasion. Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, and Samoa Joe. That is a huge honor for all of those men and it makes the idea of Samoa Joe becoming a three-time champion intriguing, but that doesn't mean that is what should happen.

Putting the belt on Samoa Joe this far removed from his initial run on NXT just doesn't feel like much of an accomplishment. Sure, he would hold the honor of being the first three-time NXT Champion, but what does that really do to help Joe or NXT?

So, let's take the NXT Championship off the table. Does it really seem like Joe belongs in the North American Championship scene? That belt and that division are used to elevate the next generation of stars and it just doesn't seem like a great fit for a long-time vet like Samoa Joe. So if the NXT Championship feels like small potatoes and the North American Championship is the wrong fit how much can Joe really do in the ring before people are calling for him to head back out to Raw or SmackDown?

3. An NXT Run Isn't A Surefire Way To Revive A Career

Ok, so maybe it has worked for Finn Balor and Ember Moon but going back to NXT isn't a one size fits all solution for getting the greatness back from a wrestler who has gone stale on the main roster. For every Finn Balor and Ember Moon there is a Breezango and Charlotte Flair.

Nostalgia is one hell of a drug and I agree that I wish that I could see some of Samoa Joe's classic matches for the first time again, but going back to NXT isn't the only way to fix a wrestler in WWE.

Joe has the opportunity to evolve and carve out a new path for himself as a part of the NXT brand as the enforcer. Expecting him to get back in the ring and "play the hits" is a great way to set yourself up for disappointment. I'd rather see Samoa Joe grow and change with NXT than just stick him in a spot that doesn't need him just because we want to recapture the glory we got from Joe in years past.

Samoa Joe is undoubtedly an all-time great, he is one of the most decorated wrestlers in this century and will go on to be a standard-bearer in more ways than one. Maybe he will get back in the ring and it will be awesome, but for now, let's sit back and see what Joe can do in his new spot.

What do you think? Should Joe get back into the ring soon? Let me know by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer!

