September 25, 2021
WNW 2021 Mock Draft

The team here at Wrestling News World is holding a WWE Draft of their own! Come see who we've picked... and if you agree!
This past Monday on RAW WWE announced that next month they will be having another draft. We at WNW decided to take it upon ourselves to have a full blown out mock draft. 

Format:

The draft will be a rounds system

Odd rounds will go to RAW

Even rounds will go to SmackDown 

Each brand is allowed to pick two male/female superstars and one team between NXT and NXT UK

Monday Night RAW(Justin Cummings, Kevin Christopher Sullivan)

Friday Night SmackDown(Ja’ Von York, Robby DeShazer)

Here is the 2021 Draft Roster:

Roman Reigns

The Usos

Brock Lesnar

The Mysterios

Alpha Academy

Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Shotzi Blackheart

Tegan Nox

Sasha Banks

Naomi

Liv Morgan

Zelina Vega

Toni Storm

Carmella

RKBro

Bobby Lashely

MVP

Cedric Alexander

Shelton Benjamin

Baron Corbin

Ceasro

Seth Rollins

Edge

Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

Natalya

Tamina

Nikki ASH

Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler

Dana Brooke

Mansoor

Mustafa Ali

MACE

T-BAR

Viking Raiders

Street Profits

Becky Lynch

Bianca BelAir

Jinder Mahal

Veer

Shanky

Lucha House Party

Reggie

R-Truth

Akira Tozawa

Jeff Hardy

Ricochet

The Miz

John Morrison

Karrion Kross

AJ Styles

Omos

Sami Zayn

The New Day

Elias

Asuka

Bayley

Lacey Evans

Alexa Bliss

Angel Garza

Doudrop

Eva Marie

Drew Gulak

Finn Balor

Jaxson Ryker

Keith Lee

Kevin Owens

Round 1(RAW):

1. Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion
2. Ilja Dragunov, WWE NXT UK Champion
3. Rhea Ripley

Round 2 (SmackDown): 

1. Big E, WWE Champion
2. Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion

Round 3 (Raw):

1. Sami Zayn
2. Kevin Owens
3. Randy Orton & Riddle - RK-Bro - WWE Raw Tag Team Champions

Round 4 (SmackDown): 

1. The New Day 
2. Seth Rollins

Round 5 (Raw):

1. Sasha Banks
2. Elias
3. Johnny Gargano

Round 6 (SmackDown):

1. Shinksuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion
2. Bayley

Round 7 (Raw):

1. Finn Balor
2. Shayna Baszler
3. The Street Profits

Round 8 (SmackDown):

1. Brock Lesnar
2. Bianca BelAir

Round 9 (Raw):

1. Damian Priest (WWE United States Champion)
2. Drew McIntyre
3. Omos & AJ Styles

Round 10 (SmackDown):

1. Charlotte Flair 
2. Edge

Round 11 (Raw):

1. Bobby Lashley
2. Keith Lee
3. Nikki A.S.H.

Round 12 (SmackDown):

1. Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions 
2. Hit Row

Round 13 (Raw):

1. Sheamus
2. Liv Morgan
3. Shotzi & Nox

Round 14 (SmackDown):

1. Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Champion 
2. Meiko Satamura, NXT UK Women’s Champion

Round 15 (Raw):

1. Angel Garza
2. Doudrop
3. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Round 16 (SmackDown) :

1. Kay Lee Ray
2. Viking Raiders

Round 17 (Raw):

1. The Miz
2. John Morrison
3. Ricochet

Round 18 (SmackDown):

1. Natalya & Tamina, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
2. Cesaro

Round 19 (Raw):

1. Blair Davenport
2. Drew Gulak
3. Mustafa Ali

Round 20 (SmackDown):

1. Walter

2. Karrion Kross 

Free Agent Pool:

The Mysterios 

Rick Boogs 

Apollo Crews 

Commander Azeez

Naomi

Zelina Vega

Toni Storm

Carmella

MVP

Cedric Alexander 

Shelton Benjamin 

Baron Corbin 

Humberto Carrillo 

Nia Jax

Dana Brooke

Mansoor

MACE

T-BAR

Jinder Mahal 

Veer 

Shanky

Lucha House Party 

Reggie

R-Truth

Akira Tozawa

Jeff Hardy

Asuka

Lacey Evans

Alexa Bliss

Eva Marie 

Jaxson Ryker

