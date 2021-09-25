WNW 2021 Mock Draft

This past Monday on RAW WWE announced that next month they will be having another draft. We at WNW decided to take it upon ourselves to have a full blown out mock draft.
Format:
The draft will be a rounds system
Odd rounds will go to RAW
Even rounds will go to SmackDown
Each brand is allowed to pick two male/female superstars and one team between NXT and NXT UK
Monday Night RAW(Justin Cummings, Kevin Christopher Sullivan)
Friday Night SmackDown(Ja’ Von York, Robby DeShazer)
Here is the 2021 Draft Roster:
Roman Reigns
The Usos
Brock Lesnar
The Mysterios
Alpha Academy
Shinsuke Nakamura
Rick Boogs
Apollo Crews
Commander Azeez
Dolph Ziggler
Robert Roode
Shotzi Blackheart
Tegan Nox
Sasha Banks
Naomi
Liv Morgan
Zelina Vega
Toni Storm
Carmella
RKBro
Bobby Lashely
MVP
Cedric Alexander
Shelton Benjamin
Baron Corbin
Ceasro
Seth Rollins
Edge
Humberto Carrillo
Sheamus
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre
Rhea Ripley
Charlotte Flair
Natalya
Tamina
Nikki ASH
Nia Jax
Shayna Baszler
Dana Brooke
Mansoor
Mustafa Ali
MACE
T-BAR
Viking Raiders
Street Profits
Becky Lynch
Bianca BelAir
Jinder Mahal
Veer
Shanky
Lucha House Party
Reggie
R-Truth
Akira Tozawa
Jeff Hardy
Ricochet
The Miz
John Morrison
Karrion Kross
AJ Styles
Omos
Sami Zayn
The New Day
Elias
Asuka
Bayley
Lacey Evans
Alexa Bliss
Angel Garza
Doudrop
Eva Marie
Drew Gulak
Finn Balor
Jaxson Ryker
Keith Lee
Kevin Owens
Round 1(RAW):
1. Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion
2. Ilja Dragunov, WWE NXT UK Champion
3. Rhea Ripley
Round 2 (SmackDown):
1. Big E, WWE Champion
2. Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion
Round 3 (Raw):
1. Sami Zayn
2. Kevin Owens
3. Randy Orton & Riddle - RK-Bro - WWE Raw Tag Team Champions
Round 4 (SmackDown):
1. The New Day
2. Seth Rollins
Round 5 (Raw):
1. Sasha Banks
2. Elias
3. Johnny Gargano
Round 6 (SmackDown):
1. Shinksuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion
2. Bayley
Round 7 (Raw):
1. Finn Balor
2. Shayna Baszler
3. The Street Profits
Round 8 (SmackDown):
1. Brock Lesnar
2. Bianca BelAir
Round 9 (Raw):
1. Damian Priest (WWE United States Champion)
2. Drew McIntyre
3. Omos & AJ Styles
Round 10 (SmackDown):
1. Charlotte Flair
2. Edge
Round 11 (Raw):
1. Bobby Lashley
2. Keith Lee
3. Nikki A.S.H.
Round 12 (SmackDown):
1. Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions
2. Hit Row
Round 13 (Raw):
1. Sheamus
2. Liv Morgan
3. Shotzi & Nox
Round 14 (SmackDown):
1. Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Champion
2. Meiko Satamura, NXT UK Women’s Champion
Round 15 (Raw):
1. Angel Garza
2. Doudrop
3. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Round 16 (SmackDown) :
1. Kay Lee Ray
2. Viking Raiders
Round 17 (Raw):
1. The Miz
2. John Morrison
3. Ricochet
Round 18 (SmackDown):
1. Natalya & Tamina, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
2. Cesaro
Round 19 (Raw):
1. Blair Davenport
2. Drew Gulak
3. Mustafa Ali
Round 20 (SmackDown):
1. Walter
2. Karrion Kross
Free Agent Pool:
The Mysterios
Rick Boogs
Apollo Crews
Commander Azeez
Naomi
Zelina Vega
Toni Storm
Carmella
MVP
Cedric Alexander
Shelton Benjamin
Baron Corbin
Humberto Carrillo
Nia Jax
Dana Brooke
Mansoor
MACE
T-BAR
Jinder Mahal
Veer
Shanky
Lucha House Party
Reggie
R-Truth
Akira Tozawa
Jeff Hardy
Asuka
Lacey Evans
Alexa Bliss
Eva Marie
Jaxson Ryker
