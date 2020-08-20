WNW AEW Power Rankings 8/20/20

Did you guys know that AEW Dynamite was not on Wednesday, but is actually on Saturday this week? Well, since there was a lull in your wrestling schedule, why not fill it with the first ever Wrestling News World AEW Power Rankings?

Every week, I will provide the only real Power Rankings that should matter for AEW. The Power Rankings will be separated for AEW Men's Singles Division, AEW Tag Team Titles, and the AEW Women's Title Rankings.

AEW World Title

Champ - Jon Moxley

1. MJF

2. Cody

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Lance Archer

5. Kenny Omega

This list is mostly full of names you'd expect to see, however, I gave Orange Cassidy a massive jump due to his win over Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite. If wins and losses are supposed to matter in this company, a win over the inaugural AEW World Champion should absolutely be the equivalent of multiple wins. Cassidy has to at least be an option for the TNT Title at this point. Archer has an impressive 11-1 record since debuting in AEW and Kenny Omega is undefeated in limited singles action thus far in 2020. However, if you have a Kenny Omega in your company, he has to be within earshot of the title at all times.

AEW Tag Team Titles

Champ - Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page

1. FTR

2. Best Friends

3. Natural Nightmares

4. Young Bucks

5. Dark Order

This was a difficult list to be put together because I didn't want to exactly copy the AEW Official Rankings, but its tough not to with this division. The tag division is ironed out really well, so you have an idea of where everyone should be. Clearly, FTR should be the #1 Contenders to Omega & Hangman's titles. The rest is a bit muddy. Best Friends have been on a tear for all of 2020, Natural Nightmares are quietly putting a nice run together, and the Bucks & Dark Order have both had solid runs in 2020 so far.

AEW Women's Championship

Champ - Hikaru Shida

1. Nyla Rose

2. Penelope Ford

3. Abadon

4. Big Swole

5. Britt Baker

Obviously, Rose is the #1 contender. She is the most recent title holder not named Hikaru Shida and has been dominant in her appearances. The rest of the rankings are difficult. Penelope Ford has been active longer in 2020 giving her the nod as #2 in the division. Abadon gets the nod over Big Swole and Britt Baker based on the time off those two ladies have had while Abadon has begun to establish herself in the division. Britt will be out of action until All Out, so her 4-4 record will place her at the end right behind Big Swole.