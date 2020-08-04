WNW Afternoon News Update: Summerslam Location Update, Impact Announces 2 Week Special Event, WWE Announces Summerslam '92 Watch Party

There has been much speculation surrounding Summerslam and we can confirm that a location will be selected this week and it's likely to be in the North East United States. We have been reporting that Vince would like the ocean or a "beach like" atmosphere in the background.

Impact has announced that they will be running a special two week event called "Emergence". The dates of the event is August 18th and August 25th. Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will have a title match on the second night of the special event.

WWE will be hosting a live watch party on FOX Sports App for Summerslam 1992. The party will be hosted by Renee Young, Booker T and CM Punk. You can watch this tonight at 9pm across multiple media platforms and also on the Fox Sports App.