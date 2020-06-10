WNW Fantasy Booking: Dexter Lumis

For the past two or three years superstars such as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, The Undisputed Era and Matt Riddle have transformed NXT from developmental, into WWE's third recognised brand.

But with Ciampa and Gargano's feud concluding with 'One Final Beat', the lack of fresh challenges for the Undisputed Era and the Original Bro's call up to Friday Night Smackdown, what does the future hold for the black and gold brand?

In the aftermath of NXT Takeover: In Your House Triple H hinted that we are set to see a new wave stars shine on Wednesday nights and they will join Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Io Shirai in taking NXT to that next level.

An NXT superstar currently riding that wave is Dexter Lumis. Despite his debut defeat in the NXT Breakout Tournament the enigmatic lunatic seems to have impressed the NXT hierarchy and is now featuring regularly on WWE television.

Whether it's putting on eye-catching, unorthodox and powerful performances in the ring or appearing out of nowhere to stalk his next victim, Lumis always seems to make a lasting impression.

His current obsession with the Undisputed Era has led to an unlikely alliance with the Velveteen Dream, acting as the equaliser to the four strong faction. Lumis' efforts to even the odds culminated during the Backlot Brawl as he dumped Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish into the back of a vehicle and drove off into the night.

With no sight of both men since the kidnapping the psychopath is set to take on Adam Cole (Bay Bay) on tonight's episode of NXT however will he hand back Strong and Fish to the NXT Champion?

Long term I see Dexter as a potential star on the main roster however there is still a lot for him to prove before moving to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night Smackdown.

The formation of unlikely tag teams has proven to be a spring board for stars such as Finn Balor, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle who all tasted tag team glory prior to moving to the main roster. There is no reason why the same route can't prove successful for Dexter Lumis and a tag team run for him and Velveteen could do wonders for both superstars' careers.

With Dream unable to challenge for the NXT Championship and with Lumis seemingly already on his payroll he would convince his new partner that his new obsession should be Marcel Barthel, Fabien Aichner and the NXT Tag Team Championships. In similar fashion to last week's installment of NXT he would paint a new masterpiece revealing Imperium as his next target.

Following the reveal Lumis and Dream would kidnap Barthel and Aichner with the ransom set at an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. While Mr Regal wouldn't reward these criminal actions with an immediate title shot he would grant them entry into the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Throughout the tournament cracks begin to appear as it becomes apparent that Lumis' true obsession has in fact been the Velveteen Dream all along. Their talent alone would be enough to scrape through to the final however Lumis would eventually snap to cost them the match and set up a gripping feud between two unorthodox and unique superstars.

The eventual match would be one of those that neither can really afford to lose however I would have Lumis go over in a way that doesn't hurt the resergence of Velveteen. The match would be No Holds Barred and would take place at NXT Takeover: Hollywood, the night before Wrestlemania 37 and would become an instant Takeover classic.

Following a brutal match for the ages, just as Dream looks set to clinch victory, the arena goes dark, the sound of screeching horror deafens and the crowd anticipation goes through the roof.

A red lit spotlight then appears on the stage to reveal the 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, the crowd goes wild, Dream looks like he has seen a ghost and Lumis gets set to pounce. As The Fiend utters the words "Let Me In" he would disappear, the lights would hit and Lumis would choke out his opponent with the Kata Gatame to earn a career defining victory.

This would be his last match in NXT as he would follow Bray Wyatt to the main roster to become a regular in the Firefly Fun House. His character fits perfectly with the environment created by Wyatt and will help add yet another layer to one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling today.

