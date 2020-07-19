WNW Fantasy Booking: Extreme Rules Dream Matches

With The Horror Show, at Extreme Rules just around the corner I have attempted to create an Extreme Rules 'Dream Match' card using members of the current WWE roster.

When I think of Extreme Rules, I'm instantly taken back to the classic Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches between Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

The array of extreme stipulations, combined with the WWE talent on this fantasy match card could create some special matches which may even live up to classic extreme matches of the past.

Matt Riddle Vs. Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman - Fight Pit Match

Following the recent fight pit match on NXT between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher I couldn't help but imagine what damage 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar would do in that same environment.

With both superstars coming from an MMA background this match makes perfect sense, they would feel right at home in the fight pit cage which would create a truly special match for the ages.

AJ Styles Vs. Jeff Hardy - Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

I am not going to lie, this is a match I wish had taken place when Jeff was in his prime however the thought of these two in a TLC match is mouth watering.

I still hold out hope that the Hacker will return to reveal that Styles was the man involved in setting up Jeff Hardy and this could form the build to an eventual match with the potential to steal the show.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Vs. Randy Orton - Firefly Fun House Match

Understandably, cinematic matches split the fan base with the wrestling purists not accepting them as an actual match. But with the success of the Firefly Fun House Match at Wrestlemania 36 and the history between these two superstars this could be a match made in heaven.

With The Viper still proving to be one of the best in the business and The Fiend back on track after overcoming John Cena this is a match that needs to happen, get your popcorn ready!

Becky Lynch Vs. Nikki Cross - Street Fight

In my latest article for Wrestling News World, hardcore legend Mick Foley revealed that Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross are best placed to become 'The Cactus Jack' of the women's division.

So what better way to crown a hardcore legend of the women's division than to have them battle it out in a match worthy of classic street fights had by Cactus Jack.

The Undisputed Era Vs. Drew McIntyre, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven - Tag Team Tables Elimination Match

One of the greatest tag team table matches I have witnessed was when the Hardy Boyz faced The Dudley Boys at the 2000, Royal Rumble however The Undisputed Era versus the best of the UK would create carnage that may even eclipse it.

With the history between Adam Cole and Drew McIntyre and the talent on display this United States versus United Kingdom battle could be an absolute war.

Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn - Ladder Match

These two have been both best of friends and fierce rivals and regardless of their relationship status the chemistry between these two world class performers is undeniable.

I am not certain why exactly but I have always wanted to see these two collide in a ladder match for one of the top titles in WWE. They are incapable of putting on a poor match and after seeing a preview of what could happen during the multi-person ladder match at Wrestlemania 32 I believe these two could produce something really special.

What dream matches would you like to see and why? Let us know on Twitter @CresswellDJ or @wnwnews.

