WNW Fantasy Booking: Lana

February 3, 2020, marked the date of Lana's last WWE match. Since then, she's stood by Bobby Lashley, either at ringside or backstage, as he's fought his way to a WWE title shot. On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Lana stated that she's hoping to make the rest of 2020 "her year." So, is it possible? Can Lana make her comeback to the ring as a competitor?

With WWE, anything is possible!

So, how does she begin her return to the ring? Well, for starters, she must kick Lashley to the curb! She can tell him that she's been there for him, but he hasn't been supportive of her. Lana should Lashley she needs to focus on herself and then disappear for a few weeks.

Then, a cool promo or vignette would be the best way to bring Lana back to TV as an in-ring performer. She could start with a few warm-up matches against Natalya, Liv Morgan, or Ruby Riott to help knock off the ring rust.

Possible Feuds

What's the best feud to start Lana off with? How about a feud with another manager/in-ring performer? That's right! I'm talking about Zelina Vega, who's mainly been in a manager role for most of her time on the main roster. Although Lana does have a height advantage on Vega, both women have fiery personalities which could make for some interesting matchups.

I can also see Lana feuding with Bianca Belair. Glitz and Glamour vs Strength and Athleticism! It's a weird combination, but with the right promos and underhanded tactics, it could work.

In my opinion, her best feud could be against a woman on the SmackDown roster. Give me one Sassy, Southern Belle in the form of Lacey Evans! Evans has the edge as far as in-ring abilities are concerned, but with the right promos, presentation, and appearance, these women could be magic in the ring!

If you were to put Lana in a tag team, strangely enough, I could see her teaming with Evans or Vega! You could consider it like a Cesaro/Sheamus type scenario – Fierce competitors who end up tagging together.

Either way you slice it, Lana has an uphill battle if she wants to make her comeback to the ring. Her in-ring abilities have always been lacking, but she has shown potential. Who knows? Lana can make her way back to the ring and blow us all away! If that happens, the possible feuds I listed will be even better!

