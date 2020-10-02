A few WWE News headlines for your Friday afternoon!

Kairi Sane tweets hinting at WWE Operations in Japan

In a tweet on Friday, Kairi Sane confirmed she is still working with WWE and has been "given the role of new WWE Promotions supporter in Japan". See full translation and link to the tweet below:

This is Kairi Sane from WWE. I will report on future activities. In addition to continuing to belong as a player, I have been given the role of a new WWE promotion supporter in Japan, and will resume activities based in Japan. Thank you for your continued support.

Link to Tweet

Could this mean that WWE is looking to open a specific promotion based in Japan? Follow WNW to stay updated as this story develops...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NXT Moving Filming to Performance Center

Per John Pollock at postwrestling.com, NXT will be moving their filming location from Full Sail University to the Performance Center, beginning this Sunday for NXT Takeover 31.

Per HHH on the PPV's media call, Takeover 31 "will have a unique look and feel" and should be "game-changing"

Tune into WNW NXT Takeover 31 Live coverage for updates on the new look and show results!

Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Once Again Weighs In On WWE Social Media Guidelines

In a tweet Thursday evening, Andrew Yang retweeted an article reporting on the news that WWE will be "taking over talents' Twitch Accounts" in the near future. He shared his opinion, as he has before, regarding the "independent contractor" status of roster talent and the recent whisperings that WWE is increasingly trying to control their talent's social media accounts. Click here to open his most recent tweet on the subject in twitter.

Dont forget to copy @wnwnews on your thoughts and response!