WNW Friday Morning News Update: News On Backlash, Vince's Feelings On Viewership, Update On Heyman Situation, & How Drew Is Looked At As Champion.

It appears that most of the direction for Backlash has already been decided and is unlikely to change as of this morning. If we see any major story line overhauls it likely would not be until Monday on Raw. Vince is unhappy at the current state of viewership and something has to change something. Vince has been a little more challenging to work with since the pandemic as well which has not made any of the booking easy.



As far as viewership and ratings go, Vince doesn't look at the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as a fall guy for the ratings. It's worth noting that Vince was someone very high on McIntyre and it's always a Vince call if someone goes over Lesnar. On the flip side though he almost feels that things have to change everywhere on the show to improve their current position.

Speaking of fall guys, Paul Heyman has been labeled as the "fall guy" for the drop in ratings by some. It has been said that Heyman being replaced by Prichard was a Vince move and that Heyman didn't just step down. Also it's worth noting that per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, that Heyman and the WWE are on good terms without animosity.

