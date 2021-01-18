WNW Interactive Fantasy Booking: 2021 Men's Royal Rumble

Welcome to our first Interactive Fantasy Booking from Wrestling News World this time I'm here to break down exactly how I would book the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble, including who should win. Here are the rules and framework of my booking, nobody that isn't available will be used, I will be continuing any current storylines, and I want to make it as logical as possible. If you want to checkout an alternative booking option you must become a premium member on the site. New premium members receive a thirty day free trial!!



Let's go ahead and jump right into the match with the first two competitors of the night.

The first two entrants of the Royal Rumble would be Dominik Mysterio and Angel Garza. This is in hopes to give Dominik a great early showing in the rumble and help continue his slow growth. He and Garza would get some time to go one on one and showcase their talents quite a bit. The next entrant into the match would be Cedric Alexander. Adding yet another dynamic in ring performer get some time with the other two and showcasing talents. At number four we would get Murphy to help Dominik even the odds of the two heels beating down Dominik.

With no eliminations and heading into the top five Benjamin would join the mix. Benjamin and Alexander would be on the same page early in this match knocking around the other three competitors. Benjamin and Alexander would even eliminate Murphy from the match for the first elimination of the night.



Number six brings us our first return of the night and that's Andrade who has been off of TV for months. Andrade making his way to the ring. He quickly eliminates Garza from the match. He and Dominik then pair up together and begin brawling with the Hurt Business in the match. Otis now enters the match with Gable in tow during his entrance he lays everyone out and then instead of going for the WORM elbow drop he just keeps up the pace of offense.



Out next is the former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at number 8 and he doesn't go to the ring at all. Zayn immediately heads to commentary and begins to call the match as a commentator with Samoa Joe asking what he is thinking. No other eliminations happen during Zayn's move to commentary during the match.

The ninth entrant into the Rumble is Bobby Lashley who comes in ready to clean house with his other Hurt Business associates. MVP who walked to the ring with both Benjamin and Alexander, is now a fixture at ringside for his clients. Lashley and the rest of the Hurt Business eliminate Otis, Dominik, and Andrade. Nobody else is in the ring except the Hurt Business and MVP grabs a microphone and begins to tell everyone how he has the most dominant faction in all of Wrestling.

Apollo would be the next entrant into the Royal Rumble match and he would quickly get dispatched from the match. MVP continues to ask who in the world could actually be a match for his faction in the ring.

As we left off..... The Hurt Business was in total control of the Royal Rumble match when "One Of A Kind" starts to blast out of the speakers. Rob Van Damn has made his return to WWE and he uses his speed and athleticism to catch the Hurt Business off guard. Alexander accidently clotheslines Benjamin over the top rope and RVD catches Cedric with a big kick that sends him out.

However this leaves Lashley to catch up on RVD and lock him in the "Hurt Lock". The timer expires and next out is Riddle who runs to the ring breaking up the Hurt Lock and he and RVD take turns with different kicks to Lashley. Riddle and RVD end up eliminating Lashley and begin celebrating in the ring. The next entrant into the Rumble is Rey Mysterio and we get some great action in ring between the three competitors.

We have reached the halfway mark in the Royal Rumble with Riddle, RVD and Mysterio and the number fourteen entrant into the rumble is King Corbin. Corbin hits all of his signature moves just laying the wood to Mysterio. He's standing tall over Rey as he motions to eliminate Rey the timer hits zero and out comes.....

We have our first NXT Superstar of the night with Damian Priest making his debut in the Royal Rumble match. He comes in for the save for Rey Mysterio and goes toe to toe with King Corbin. Priest is on fire, Mysterio hits a 619, RVD hits a Frog Splash, Riddle connects with a big knee and Priest tosses Corbin out. This leads to RVD and Riddle getting up and facing off two vs. two with Mysterio and Priest.

We hear a strum of a guitar next with Elias, he begins to play the guitar and sing on his way slowly to the ring. He's in no hurry as he saunters to the ring and the timer actually begins before he hits the ring. Next you have R-Truth run down to the ring with his title being chased by Tozawa, Gulak, and a host of undercard talents. Ryker strikes Truth with a clothesline and pins him and runs off with the title. Ryker becomes the next 24/7 champion during the match and the next entrant is The Miz.

Officially speaking The Miz is number 17, the 24/7 mess had nothing to do with the entrants of the match. We have The Miz, Riddle, RVD, Elias, Priest, and Mysterio. Number 18 in the match is Big E and before making his way to the ring he heads over to commentary to grab Sami Zayn from the booth and bring him to the ring. The two men begin brawling all the way down the ramp before Big E is finally able to get Zayn into the ring.

John Morrison is the next man into the Royal Rumble match and he and Miz instantly team up and eliminate Rey Mysterio from the Royal Rumble match. They begin working together in the match and Zayn dips underneath the bottom rope of the match and out to the floor.

Xavier Woods would be number 20 in the Royal Rumble and he immediately runs around to where Sami Zayn crawled under the ring and throws him back in the ring. He and Big E hit their classic New Day moves and then eliminate Sami from the match.

The next entrant into the Royal Rumble is a returning Braun Strowman. He immediately begins cleaning house. He tosses out Elias, Woods and RVD. He then goes face to face with Damian Priest and gets the best of Priest by eliminating him from the Rumble match.

This leaves Strowman, Riddle, Miz, Morrison and Big E in the match. The next man to enter the match is Keith Lee and we get a face to face with Strowman with both men going back and forth with their power. Lee would eliminate Miz and Morrison from the match however Miz helps save Morrison from being eliminated. However Braun knocks Morrison off the apron into Miz arms and officially eliminates both men.

With the twenty third entrant into the match coming to the ring the only men left in the match are Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Riddle and Big E. Cesaro is the twenty third entrant in the rumble and he comes in on absolute fire throwing uppercuts everywhere he can. Ricochet is next for the Rumble, however Retribution attack him from behind and Mustafa Ali makes his entrance and while he enters the match Braun Strowman eliminates Riddle from the match. Riddle is the United States Champion as he defeated Lashley earlier in the night for the title.

This leaves us with essentially Ali replacing Riddle in the match and we get some nice spots between he and Cesaro in the match. The next man to enter the match is Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura and Cesaro team up and hit some of their tag team moves on people in the match. They even eliminate Braun Strowman together from the match with the help of Keith Lee. The timer quickly goes down and A.J. Styles is next to enter the match at number twenty six. He quickly goes to the top and hits a phenomenal forearm on Nakamura. He hits a combination of strikes on Cesaro and eliminates him from the match. He is standing tall in the match with and Omos is clapping on as he spreads his arms almost welcoming the next entrant.

Triple H's music blasts over the speakers and Styles face is in shock as The Game comes to the ring. They throw fists back and forth and HHH immediately goes into vintage HHH mode, as he hits a knee strike, clothesline and spine buster before tossing AJ Styles out of the ring. Up behind HHH pops up Keith Lee who now goes face to face with The Game. Keith Lee says sorry and eliminates HHH from the match.

Big E, Nakamura, Keith Lee, and Ali are now the men left in the Royal Rumble match. Sheamus is next to enter the Royal Rumble at 28 after his best friend successfully defended his title earlier in the night. We get the hits from Sheamus here with all of his traditional moves. The Clock begins to countdown and the lights go out and up next is.....

All of a sudden Seth Rollins emerges from backstage and Rollins has returned to the WWE, the first time we have seen him since Survivor Series. He gets into the ring and Nakamura and Big E from the matchup. This leaves Keith Lee, Seth Rollins, and Ali as we approach the final entrant into the Royal Rumble.

Edge makes his return to the WWE as the final entrant into the match and he hits a spear on Ali, Rollins, Sheamus and Keith Lee. He tosses Ali out of the match and we are left with Sheamus, Rollins, Lee and Edge as the final four in the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus hits a Brogue on Edge and begins to setup for a Brogue on Seth Rollins when Keith Lee blasts Sheamus over the top rope at full speed. Rollins then heats up and knocks Lee the ground and sets up for a Curb Stomp on Edge and as he leaps into the air, Lee catches Rollins in mid air and drops him over the top rope.

Leaving Keith Lee and Edge as the final two participants in the Royal Rumble match. They go back and forth and Edge sets up for a Big Spear on Lee however Lee catches Edge and hits a spirit bomb on him. It looks like Keith Lee is about to win the Royal Rumble when Edge finds a way to reverse Lee and pull the rope down as Lee goes onto the apron. Edge then hits a spear and Lee drops to the ground. Edge wins the Royal Rumble!

Edge would go onto both shows for a couple of weeks teasing who he will face at WrestleMania. Edge would go on to choose Drew McIntyre for a matchup at WrestleMania to see if Drew is truly ready to be the top man in the WWE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, let me know your thoughts on this and all the alternatives on Twitter @View_Raw. If you became a premium member from this article, LET ME KNOW! We appreciate you all and look forward to more of these articles coming soon on WNW Premium.