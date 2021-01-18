WNW Interactive Fantasy Booking For 2021 Royal Rumble Match

The following article is part of our premium news section. If you're interested in this news and you're not a premium subscriber, why not give it a try? We put out breaking premium news and backstage news on a frequent basis that we can 100% confirm. If you ARE a premium member, welcome back! Thanks for helping us do what we do! Subscribe for full articleSubscribe for full article

Sheamus hits a Brogue on Edge and begins to setup for a Brogue on Seth Rollins when Keith Lee blasts Sheamus over the top rope at full speed. This leaves Seth Rollins, Edge and Keith Lee as the final three competitors. Rollins then heats up and knocks Lee the ground and sets up for a Curb Stomp on Edge however Edge pops up and hits a Spear on Seth Rollins.

Edge then sets up for a Spear on Keith Lee however Lee catches him in mid spear picking up Edge and dumping him over the top rope. Rollins and Lee are now the final two competitors in the match. Rollins attempts to curbstomp Lee during the match however Lee catches him in a powerbomb and powerbombs Seth Rollins out the ring and wins the Rumble!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lee will go on to hop on both Raw and Smackdown over the next couple of months however he will ultimately end up choosing to face Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania. Goldberg will have won the WWE Championship earlier in the night against Drew, Drew will go on to feud with Sheamus on the road to WrestleMania.