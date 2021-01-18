WNW Morning News: Potential WrestleMania Location For 2024, Virtual Hall Of Fame, Adam Cole Comments On "Moving To Main Roster"

In the recent past, the WWE has seemed to run in new or refinished NFL stadiums for WrestleMania. This goes back to New York, Miami, Dallas, and the upcoming show in Los Angeles. So it is highly likely that what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer tossed around on his show recently could 100% be true with the 2024 WrestleMania location actually being the new Allegiant Stadium.

It's also been rumored that the WWE will be holding a "Virtual Hall Of Fame" without fans. The plan currently is to go ahead and induct those from the 2020 class during this virtual event and push back the "2021 class".

Just as a reminder the inductees into the 2020 Hall Of Fame class are:

Batista

The NWO

The Bella Twins

JBL

British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

Also, Adam Cole was on Twitter over the weekend where someone made a comment to him that, by the end of 2021 you could be on the main roster. Adam Cole simply replied that NXT IS the main roster. Many are taking that to believe that Adam Cole is staying put on NXT throughout 2021, however see it as defending a brand that he has been on for years now. While he may stay in NXT for the duration of the year, I fully believe this is just him defending the brand.