WNW Morning News Update (8/15) - Sasha Banks and Bayley Set To Defend Women's Tag-Team Championships at WWE Payback PPV and WWE Confirms That They Will Resume Live Programming, Next Week

It was announced during last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Payback PPV in 2-weeks, which takes place one week after next Sunday's SummerSlam PPV event.

At the aforementioned SummerSlam PPV, both Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their RAW and SmackDown's Women's Championships in separate singles matches against Asuka.

No opponents have yet been announced for their Payback PPV tag title defense.

Here's the official announcement from WWE:

"On Friday Night SmackDown, Sasha Banks revealed that The Golden Role Models will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback. Banks & Bayley’s challengers are currently unknown, but it was apparent that the champions are not backing down from any competition.

WWE Payback will stream live on WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 30, one week after SummerSlam. Both The Boss and Bayley will defend their respective singles titles against Asuka in separate matches at SummerSlam following The Empress of Tomorrow’s big wins this past week.

Who will step up to The Golden Role Models at WWE Payback? And will the duo be bringing all their championship gold to the occasion after SummerSlam?"

Also announced on last night's SmackDown, Michael Cole and Corey Graves said several times that beginning with next Friday's SmackDown, WWE will be back to holding their events LIVE. The commentary duo also hinted at the events will be taking place at a location outside of the WWE Performance Center, which would mark the company's first shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began, back in March, that would take place outside of the WWE Performance Center or Full Sail University.

WNW reported (via Jon Alba) that WWE production trucks have begun arriving and unloading at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, pretty much confirming that the company now plans to hold Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and PPV events all LIVE at the arena for the foreseeable future, beginning with next Friday's SmackDown, which is the go-home show to SummerSlam, next Sunday, which will also take place LIVE, from the Amway Center.

As of this writing, WWE plans to still tape WWE NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, including the NXT TakeOver 30 PPV, next Saturday. No word on if they will be going LIVE for NXT episodes, but it is currently believed that the TakeOver PPV will indeed be LIVE.

