WNW News Roundup: Interesting Name Backstage At NXT, HHH Praises Multiple Matches From NXT, Tony Khan Replies To Buying Impact, Impact Wrestling Notes

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (join here) Parker Boudreaux was backstage at NXT last night. Parker is a former college football player who make some noise on social media at the beginning of the year when he tweeted "The Next Big Thing".

Paul Heyman also took to Twitter to give a "Spoiler" and not a prediction regarding the young guy.

A combination of Paul Heyman and Parker Boudreaux on NXT could help bring in new eyeballs as it could be Brock Lesnar all over again.

Impact Wrestling looks to be having some changes to it's roster here and it won't be the only changes this year. Taya and Ethan Page are both on the way out of Impact with both of them likely to land in either WWE or AEW. While James Storm appeared on programming this week, it's been stated he is on a per appearance deal.

There are also many talents with Impact that have their contracts expiring this year.

Tony Kahn was asked if he had any interest in purchasing Impact Wrestling after last night's show he simply replied "no".

HHH had massive praise for his show last night as he took to Twitter with nice things to say about many of the matches on the show.

