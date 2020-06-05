WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Gives WWE NXT In Your House Predictions

In this episode the guys take a look at the upcoming In Your House PPV event on the WWE Network. They give their picks for each match of the show. You can see the card for the event below:

NXT Championship Match
Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match
Charlotte vs. IO Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

North American Title Match
Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest

Shotzi Blackhart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae

Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

