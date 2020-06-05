WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Gives WWE NXT In Your House Predictions
In this episode the guys take a look at the upcoming In Your House PPV event on the WWE Network. They give their picks for each match of the show. You can see the card for the event below:
NXT Championship Match
Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream
NXT Women's Championship Match
Charlotte vs. IO Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
North American Title Match
Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano
Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest
Shotzi Blackhart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae
Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross