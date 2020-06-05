WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Gives WWE NXT In Your House Predictions

In this episode the guys take a look at the upcoming In Your House PPV event on the WWE Network. They give their picks for each match of the show. You can see the card for the event below:



NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream



NXT Women's Championship Match

Charlotte vs. IO Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley



North American Title Match

Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano



Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest



Shotzi Blackhart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae



Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

