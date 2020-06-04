WNW Q&A: NXT UK's Wolfgang

With the United Kingdom stars currently out of action it has given me an opportunity to relive the NXT UK journey so far and be reminded of the unbelievable talent at their disposal.

One superstar always looking for a fight is 'Gallus Boy' Wolfgang and I was excited to get the opportunity to question the Scottish star on his career to date and aspirations for the future. My aim is to showcase NXT UK superstars who have given their blood, sweat and tears to build this brand and my hope is that they will soon be back to showcase their talent to the world.

Wolfgang first made a name for himself on the British independent scene and is a former ICW World Heavyweight Champion, the title first held by none other than the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

After years of hard work and dedication he has finally made it to WWE and it has been fantastic to see him become one of the top stars in NXT UK alongside the Coffey brothers. He now also has an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the Scottish Psychopath and earn a place on the main roster and showcase his unique style on the biggest stage in professional wrestling.

It is extremely rare to see a brawling heavyweight carry the agility of a high-flying cruiserweight and his eye-catching performances in the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament made fans stand up and take note. You could almost label Wolfgang the UK’s answer to NXT’s Keith Lee who’s blend of power and agility has resulted in a highlight reel of matches on his way to becoming the NXT North American Champion.

His many highlights so far in WWE include reaching the semi-finals of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, challenging Pete Dunne for the United Kingdom Championship and winning the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. His most significant moment however was turning heel to join forces with Joe and Mark Coffey to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, Gallus.

The three proud scots were guests on yesterdays episode of WWE’s The Bump and when questioned on who they would like to face on the main roster Wolfgang identified the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions the New Day as potential opponents. All three men issued warnings to any superstars who want to pick a fight with Gallus and reminded the WWE Universe that it's “GALLUS BOYS ON TOP!”

His time away from NXT UK is spent training in his own gym Iron Girders Gym which welcomes all comers to the strength and conditioning facility based in Glasgow, Scotland. Iron Girders Gym also runs sessions such as DDP Yoga.

He also welcomes local wrestling talent to train in the gym as well as students form the Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum (GPWA) where he is part of the coaching team. GPWA, also based in Glasgow is one of the top Pro Wrestling Academies in Europe and is affiliated with Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW).

As someone who enjoys interacting with his fans on social media you can follow Wolfgang, Iron Girders Gym and GPWA at the following: -

Wolfgang

Twitter: @WolfgangYoung

Iron Girders Gym

Twitter: @IronGirdersGym

GPWA

Twitter: @GPWAsylum

Instagram: @glasgowasylum

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Network special on the Gallus domination I was lucky enough to conduct a Q&A with the one and only Wolfgang. I would like to thank him for providing some escapism during these testing times and hope you enjoy getting to know one of NXT UK’s brightest stars.

With a strong showing in the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament you surprised many with your speed and agility for such a big powerhouse, was this your way of standing out from crowd and how much would you say your style has contributed to your success?

“Going into the first WWE UK Title Tournament I knew I wasn't a favourite to win, maybe only to some of the Scottish supporters who made the trip down south to Blackpool. My qualifier match was against Tyson T-Bone, who's a similar weight category and was known for his fighting skills. However, I've spent a decade in Insane Championship Wrestling developing my own skills and was more than happy if it came to a fist fight. Going in I knew my time in the toboggan was my agility. I made sure to open a few eyes in the first match, flying around the ring at 255lbs but matching it with power and aggression. After that the support from around the world started flooding in.”

Since arriving in WWE, you have challenged for the UK Championship, formed part of dominant Faction Gallus and became one half of the UK Tag Team Champions. Could you have ever imagined you would play such a huge role in the success of NXT UK and what it is your personal highlight so far?

“First of all, we're not just a faction, we're The Fighting Gallus FIRM. Making it to the semi-finals of the UKCT was an achievement in itself and once that tournament was over I was more driven to succeed further. To see the NXT UK team grow and our success on the WWE Network is a massive accomplishment. I think we all imagined it could be like this and more, and we're excited to see where we can take it.”

You have fought so many world class wrestlers since arriving in WWE but throughout your career who is the best opponent you have ever stepped into the ring with?

“Working with the WWE has afforded me many opportunities, like getting to compete against different people from around the world, against folk I never thought I would. Like Wrestlemania Axxess 2017 for the ICW World Title against Trent Seven, or in 2018 where I got booted in the jaw by Hideo Itami, at 10am in front of a hungover crowd. I've completed on the same card as top WWE superstars in my home town of Glasgow. I challenged for the United States title in the infamous Royal Albert Hall. It's yet to happen, but the best competitor I've been in with is the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Maybe one day our paths will cross in front of the WWE Universe.”

I have always enjoyed the concept of factions in professional wrestling so what’s it like to be part of Gallus alongside the Coffey brothers and do you hold aspirations to make an impact on the main roster in the future?

“Standing beside Markus and Joe Coffey as the Gallus Firm just feels right, tulip. We each bring something to the table and together we're unstoppable. We would fit right in with the Raw or Smackdown locker room, and probably dominate as we have in NXT UK.”

I re-watched the unbelievable Ladder match from Takeover Blackpool II recently and there was the moment when Mark Coffey’s table collapsed under his weight meaning you needed to improvise that particular spot. So, who made the call for both Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan-Webster to hit you with the Spanish Fly through the table? And how did you feel looking up at both men at the top of the ladder knowing what was coming?

“I hadn't noticed until Mark Andrews began climbing alongside Flash, by that time it was too late to do anything and I was crushed through a table by both men. If you watch on the WWE Network, you'll see upon impact I grab whatever’s closest to me, which so happened to be Flash's head, while screaming in pain into his ear. Not something I'd like to experience again, however we still managed to walk away, Gallus Boys on Top.”

The Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) Story recently aired on the WWE Network and it gave fans a huge insight into the importance of promos and the promo classes held by the late, great Dusty Rhodes. Are similar promo classes held as part of your training in the UK Performance Centre and how much emphasis is placed on cutting great promos when building characters and feuds?

“Being able to communicate to your audience is very important, which is why we feel fortunate to have William Regal helping to develop the NXT UK teams’ skills. Speaking in public is something a lot of people struggle with, including myself, and the only way to improve is to continue to work on all aspects of your game.”

As a proud Scotsman how does it make you feel to be on this list of current champions and to see some Scottish dominance within the biggest professional wrestling company in the world?

Drew McIntyre – WWE Champion

Nikki Cross (And Alexa Bliss) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Kay Lee Ray – NXT UK Women’s Champion

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (Gallus) – NXT UK Tag Team Champions

“There's around five million people in Scotland, and five of them are WWE Champions at the one time. I feel like one in a million, my mammy was right! Truly, it's a massive achievement for everyone that's been a part of building ICW, and the Scottish wrestling scene over the last decade. It's validation that there's Diamonds in the mud (as oor Gerry would say).”

During what is an extremely difficult time for everyone how have you been coping with the lockdown situation and with other sports set to resume in the UK are you hopeful of a return to wrestling sooner rather than later?

“I'm fortunate to have my own gym at my disposal. Just before this kicked off I took on my own gym, Iron Girders. It was a haven for everyone in the GPWA where I coach, as well as all the local talent. Until Sturgeon says we can open back up again, It's just myself and Molly training under the girders. Besides that, I've been co-hosting the Anti-Social Distancing Web Show, along with Rudo and Jester on Sunday's. It's been good to get to chat with my pals as well as keep touch with everyone following us. We talk movies, wrestling sometimes, and important things like what's for your dinner.”

